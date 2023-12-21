JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis

Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) stock has been trading within a relatively narrow corridor over the last five years and now trades around 30% cheaper than the pre-pandemic February 2020 levels. The weakening profitability trend over the last five full fiscal years is the main reason for the negative sentiment around the stock. Still, I see several positive recent developments and expect the company to absorb energy tailwinds after several weak years for the whole industry between 2014 and 2021.

The stock currently offers an attractive 6.4% dividend yield, and my valuation analysis suggests it has a massive 37% upside potential. All in all, I assign KMI a "Strong Buy" rating.

Company information

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. According to the latest 10-K report, KMI owns and operates more than 80 thousand miles of pipelines, 140 terminals, 700 billion cubic feet [Bcf] of working natural gas storage capacity, and an RNG generation capacity of approximately 2.2 Bcf per year of gross production.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. KMI operates via four segments, out of which natural gas and products pipelines generated 84% of the company's total revenue in FY 2022.

Financials

KMI demonstrated a decent 3.5% revenue CAGR over the last decade, but the latest full fiscal year's profitability metrics are far from peaks. Despite a 64% growth between fiscal years 2020 and 2022, profitability metrics dropped notably.

KMI's balance sheet is far from being called a fortress. The company is in a massive $31.4 billion total debt position with narrow liquidity metrics. On the other hand, it is essential to highlight the management's commitment to deleveraging, as the total debt was one billion higher at the beginning of FY2023. Despite not having a strong financial position, KMI continues paying out dividends and conducting stock buybacks.

The latest quarterly earnings were released on October 18, when the company missed consensus estimates. After last year's spike due to favorable industry tailwinds, KMI demonstrated a 24.5% revenue YoY decline in Q3. Despite a massive revenue drop, profitability metrics demonstrated resilience as the operating margin expanded from 17.8% to 23.9%. Strong operating margin dynamic allowed KMI to keep a $0.25 adjusted EPS flat on a YoY basis. The improved operating margin also provided the company with more financial flexibility as the operating cash flow improved YoY by 40%.

The earnings for the upcoming quarter are scheduled for release on January 19, 2024. Quarterly revenue is expected by consensus at $4.4 billion, which indicates a 4% YoY decline. Despite the revenue decline, the adjusted EPS is expected to remain almost flat with a shallow one-cent YoY drop.

Consensus estimates project KMI's revenue to return to FY 2022 level in the next three years, with the adjusted EPS expected to follow the top line. I agree with this optimistic outlook for several reasons, which include both industry-specific and KMI's strengths.

The recent news about the Fed's projected three interest rate cuts in 2024 is a massive tailwind for KMI, especially given the company's high leverage. Lower interest rates are also good for the whole energy industry as the tight monetary policy weighs on economic activity and fuel consumption. While there is no direct correlation between energy commodities prices and midstream companies' revenues, the overall health of the energy sector is crucial as it affects volumes for energy infrastructure players like KMI.

The transition to clean energy fuels the demand for cleaner energy sources and natural gas is apparently one of them. Therefore, the U.S. natural gas market is expected to compound at least by 5% CAGR over the next five years, which is a solid industry tailwind for Kinder Morgan. I think that KMI is well-positioned to absorb positive industry shifts because it is a massive player in the American natural gas market, as the company moves about 40% of all the natural gas in America and about 50% of the gas going to LNG export terminals.

Valuation

KMI declined by 2% year-to-date, significantly lagging behind the broader U.S. stock market. KMI has a relatively low "C-" valuation grade from Seeking Alpha Quant, primarily due to comparisons between the company's ratios and the sector median. On the other hand, most of the multiples are currently close to historical averages, meaning that the stock is approximately fairly valued.

I want to proceed with the dividend discount model [DDM]. I use a 6.6% required rate of return, which is a WACC recommendation for KMI from Gurufocus. I use dividend consensus estimates forecast FY 2024 payout at $1.15 as the sample is notable, including 15 analysts' opinions. Using the last 3-10 years' history of dividend growth rate looks unfair to me, given all the large disruptions that occurred to energy markets. Therefore, I use a 1.85% projected dividend growth rate for the upcoming three years.

According to my DDM calculations, the stock's fair price is $24. This represents a solid 37% upside from the current levels, which also looks very attractive considering the generous dividend.

Risks to consider

As an energy midstream company, Kinder Morgan is substantially dependent on the cyclicality in the traditional energy industry, as cycles affect both volumes and tariffs. While energy markets are likely to enjoy several solid tailwinds after the last decade's mostly weak performance, the U.S. 2024 recession is still a possible scenario, which might significantly undermine investors' sentiment around the whole energy sector.

My valuation exercise is built on the assumption of a safe dividend. However, the company's dividend history is far from flawless. During tough times for the whole energy sector in 2015, the company introduced a massive 75% dividend cut, which did not make investors happy. While the energy industry is currently experiencing much better times than in 2015, in case of a recession in 2024, a sharp dividend cut might take place. This can potentially lead to a massive stock sell-off due to investors' disappointment. While I consider the 2024 recession probability low due to the strength of the American economy even amid the highest interest rates since the beginning of the 21st century, the potential adverse impact on the KMI stock might be huge, and potential investors should be aware of it.

Bottom line

To conclude, KMI stock is a "Strong Buy". In my opinion, the current forward yield and solid upside potential are too attractive to ignore, especially given that the 2024 recession risk is low. My analysis suggests that the worst for KMI is in the rearview mirror, and there are several reasons for optimism around the stock. The balance sheet is highly leveraged, but it looks like KMI is well-positioned, and the management is committed to deleveraging aggressively.