Poca Wander Stock

Thesis

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN), with its dynamic approach in the specialty insurance market, is carving a unique niche through strategic acquisitions and a focus on complex risk solutions. The company's agility in adapting to evolving market demands and its strategic M&A moves position it strongly for sustained growth in a competitive industry.

Introduction

Ryan Specialty is a company that specializes in providing insurance services, particularly in the area of specialty risk. In simple terms, it focuses on offering unique or specialized insurance products and services that may not be readily available from standard insurance providers. These specialty insurance products are often designed for specific industries or for covering complex or high-risk situations. Ryan Specialty typically caters to clients who require tailored insurance solutions that address unique risks and challenges.

A few examples of such services are:

Wholesale Brokerage through RT Specialty: Think of this like a one-stop shop for all kinds of unique insurance needs. They have a wide variety of insurance products, ranging from property and casualty insurance to professional and personal lines, even including workers’ compensation. Essentially, they're the middleman, bringing these specialized insurance options from the carriers directly to local brokers and agents.

Binding Authority with RT Binding Authority: This is a bit like having a super-tailor for insurance. RT Binding Authority is known for crafting specialty insurance coverage, especially for small to mid-sized businesses. They're experts in dealing with complex or unusual insurance needs and have a network of carriers to pull from. This means they can quickly put together unique insurance packages that fit very specific needs.

Underwriting Management via Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers: Here's where things get really niche. This part of Ryan Specialty deals with super specific insurance areas. They have teams who know industries like energy, healthcare, transportation, and even construction.

Financial Performance

Quarter Ended 30-9-2023 30-6-2023 31-3-2023 31-12-2022 30-9-2022 Revenue 501.94 585.15 457.6 435.02 412 Revenue Growth (YoY) 21.83% 19.10% 18.28% 14.92% 16.79% Gross Profit 501.94 585.15 457.6 435.02 412 Selling, General & Admin 398.5 433.97 359.42 327.66 323.1 Other Operating Expenses 31.77 26.55 27.38 26.83 27.13 Operating Expenses 430.27 460.51 386.8 354.49 350.23 Operating Income 71.67 124.64 70.8 80.53 61.77 Interest Expense / Income 31.49 28.88 29.47 29.37 28.86 Other Expense / Income 20.39 54.03 21.88 27.41 17.75 Pretax Income 19.78 41.73 19.46 23.75 15.16 Income Tax 24.83 11.65 6.3 5.86 3.41 Net Income -5.05 30.08 13.16 17.9 11.75 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha (Retrieved on 12-19-2023)

Analyzing the financial performance of Ryan Specialty for the quarters ending between September 2022 and September 2023, two significant trends emerge:

Strong Revenue Growth: Ryan Specialty's revenue grew substantially, with a 21.8% year-over-year increase in the quarter ending September 2023, reaching $501.9 million. According to the Q3 quarterly report, this surge was driven by a combination of factors, including organic growth from new client acquisitions and expanded relationships with existing clients, growth in the Excess & Surplus (E&S) insurance market, and revenue from recent acquisitions. Particularly, the company's property portfolio across all specialties saw significant growth, attributable to higher property insurance pricing and increased flow of property risks into the E&S market​​.

Decrease in Net Income Despite Revenue Growth: Despite the robust revenue growth, the net income for the quarter ending September 2023 decreased by 46.4% to $15.7 million. The Q3 report states that this decline was primarily due to higher income tax expenses related to the legal entity reorganization following the Socius acquisition. This reorganization resulted in $20.7 million of deferred income tax expense being recorded at the public holding company level. Importantly, this was a discrete, non-cash expense and did not affect the company's annual effective tax rate​​. This indicates that the expenses were a one-time occurrence associated with the specific event of the acquisition and subsequent reorganization. They were not structural or ongoing expenses, but rather specific to the unique circumstances of this corporate activity. However, this was partially offset by stronger year-over-year revenue growth and lower initial public offering (IPO) related charges​​.

Furthermore, both gross profit and profit income increased significantly year over year.

In summary, Ryan Specialty's financial performance shows a strong trajectory in revenue, gross profit, and operating income growth fueled by strategic expansions and client acquisitions, but faced challenges in net income due to specific tax-related expenses associated with corporate restructuring.

The future

From the Ryan Specialty's Q3 2023 earnings call, several new and altered services and strategies were discussed that are likely to benefit the company financially:

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Strategy: Ryan Specialty's M&A strategy focuses on acquiring high-quality specialty distributors in areas like wholesale, delegated authority, and employee benefits. This approach helps expand their total addressable market and deepens their expertise. The acquisition of AccuRisk, for instance, is expected to add $25 million in annual revenue and strengthen their medical stop loss and employee benefits distribution and underwriting platform​​. Another acquisition is the one I already mentioned, the Socius acquisition. Socius, at the time of acquisition, generated approximately $40 million in revenue over 12 months through April 30. Founded in 1997, Socius specializes in providing management, professional and cyber liability, as well as property and casualty (P&C) insurance. This indicates that the acquisition not only enhances Ryan Specialty's revenue but also expands its expertise and service offerings in key insurance areas

Alternative Risk Strategy: The company is building out its alternative risk strategy by structuring solutions beyond traditional insurance placements. This expansion caters to evolving client needs and supports insurers in Property & Casualty (P&C) or employee benefit strategies. By offering more diverse and tailored solutions, Ryan Specialty can potentially attract a broader range of clients, leading to increased revenue and profitability​​.

Focus on E&S Marketplace: Ryan Specialty plans to capitalize on the growing Excess & Surplus (E&S) market, driven by complex weather patterns, legal environments, and changes in the standard insurance market. This focus allows them to provide critical solutions for hard-to-place risks. With their specialized team, they plan to deliver tailored solutions in areas like property, casualty, and transportation, which are experiencing higher demand due to various market dynamics​​.

These moves show how Ryan Specialty is really focusing on mixing things up with their insurance products and keeping up with what customers need nowadays. It's a smart move in an industry where things are always changing and you've got to stay sharp to keep growing and making a profit.

Challenges

When a company like Ryan Specialty aggressively goes after mergers and acquisitions, it's a bit like playing a high-stakes game of Monopoly. The idea is to grow fast by snapping up other businesses, but there are some pretty big risks. One major issue is blending all these different companies. It's like trying to mix oil and water; sometimes they just don't mix well, and it can create a lot of drama and inefficiencies.

Also, there's the risk of spending too much money. It's easy to get caught up in the excitement and overpay for a company, which can backfire if that new acquisition doesn't perform as expected.

And don't forget about the legal stuff and rules. Each deal comes with its own set of rules and regulations, and slipping up here can lead to some serious penalties. Finally, jumping into new markets or industries through acquisitions can be like diving into unknown waters – you might face tougher competition or market conditions you're not prepared for. So, it's a strategy that requires careful balancing.

Overall I am excited for the M&A strategy of Ryan Specialty and so far it looks like they are doing well, but it’s worth looking at these potential challenges.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ryan Specialty's journey is like watching an expert surfer navigating tricky waves. Their focus on specialty insurance products, coupled with strategic acquisitions like AccuRisk and Socius, shows their commitment to growth and diversification. However, the rough seas of M&A strategy come with risks like integration hiccups and overvaluation, requiring careful navigation. Despite these challenges, Ryan Specialty's robust revenue growth and adaptation to market demands keep them poised for success. I'm optimistic about their future, believing their strategic moves and market adaptability will continue to drive their success in the dynamic insurance landscape.