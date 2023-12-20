Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Fed Just Made Bank of America A Sell (Rating Downgrade)

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's decision to pivot in terms of interest rates sets large Wall Street banks up for weaker profitability in FY 2024 and beyond.
  • Bank of America's shares have soared following the Fed's announcement, despite a deteriorating outlook for net interest income growth.
  • I see very little upside ahead given the strong price surge since November and sold into the strength.
  • Investors should be fearful when the market displays signs of greed.

Bank Of America"s Earning Exceed Analysts" Expectations

Brandon Bell

The Federal Reserve's decision to effectively end its cycle of interest rate growth has been the major reason for me to liquidate all of my bank holdings, including PNC Financial (PNC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Wells

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

b
billyb1980
Yesterday, 11:42 PM
Comments (3.42K)
There is a sweet spot for interest rate where banks are the most profitable and that interest is lower than current rate and exactly where we are headed so not sure what this article is talking about. Also lower interest rate definitely helps all the fixed bonds BAC has on its balance sheet.
J
Jimghad
Yesterday, 11:34 PM
Comments (5.43K)
We have experts say: Interest rate is rising..banks will drop.
We now have other experts saying: Interest rates will fall so banks will drop.
Life is interesting.
Frank Thomas in Florida profile picture
Frank Thomas in Florida
Yesterday, 11:13 PM
Comments (1.38K)
With $1.9 trill in deposits as of 12/31/22, Bank of America is the 2nd largest bank in USA; only behind JP Morgan Chase. Bank of America also owns Merrill Lynch. Bank of America seems to do a good job of charging for its services. As an illustrative example, in FY22, BAC made $52.5 bill in net interest income.. diff between interest earned vs interest paid out... another $42.5 bill in fees... net income $26.0 bill or diluted eps $3.19/sh. BoA is actually benefitting from the collapse of SVB and other smaller banks. BoA is being flooded with low interest-paying deposits. Between the arbitrage, the bank fees, brokerage commissions, trading profits, etc... I like BoA. And the dividend yield is over 3%
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

