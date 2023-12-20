DNY59

Investment Summary:

The current trajectory of the U.S. economy suggests a favorable outcome of a soft landing. Concerns about a looming recession, highlighted by rising unemployment, seem less likely to become a reality. In 2023, despite the Federal Reserve's implementation of tighter monetary policies, the economy displayed remarkable resilience, with GDP growth surpassing the expectations set by market analysts. This strong economic performance can be largely credited to significant improvements in household incomes and proactive government spending, trends expected to persist and propel economic growth in 2024.

Nonetheless, these positive economic indicators present a challenge to the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation, potentially leading to a scenario where higher interest rates than those currently forecasted by the market may become necessary.

Overview:

The consumer sector is a critical element of GDP in any economy, notably in the U.S. where household spending constitutes around 68% of GDP. The health and trajectory of household income are pivotal, closely watched by both private enterprises and government entities. Private businesses largely depend on household consumption for their performance, while the government shapes its monetary and fiscal policies to bolster consumer strength. Wages, as a key component of personal income, are largely influenced by labor market trends, which have seen considerable disruption due to the pandemic, with persistent effects still noticeable.

The Economy:

The rapid recovery post pandemic spurred businesses to increase hiring to meet the surging demand for goods and services. Although the demand for workers was substantial, the recovery pace of the labor supply lagged. Lockdown-related constraints led to a reduction in the labor force supply, as people left the labor market due to limitations and job unavailability. Consequently, the participation rate dropped from 63.3% in February 2020 to 60.1% in April 2020, effectively taking over 8 million people out of the labor market at the height of the pandemic. This rate has not fully recovered to its pre-pandemic state, suggesting ongoing structural shifts, particularly regarding retirement.

FRED

Since November 2021, the labor market has been seeing an average monthly entry of about 248,000 individuals (indicated by the red line), driven by population growth and rising participation rates. Concurrently, businesses have been recruiting approximately 330,000 employees each month (depicted by the blue line). This imbalance underlines a labor market where demand for workers consistently surpasses the influx of new labor market participants.

FRED

Over the span of two years, businesses employed an additional 7.914 million individuals, surpassing the 5.945 million new entrants into the labor force. Despite the growth in the civilian labor force, its expansion has been at a more gradual pace compared to the rate of hiring, leading to a decline in unemployment numbers and maintaining a consistently low unemployment rate.

FRED

In response to the substantial business hiring against a backdrop of limited labor availability, a cycle of wage growth emerged, playing a significant role in driving inflation. With the labor market experiencing a tight supply, companies were compelled to offer higher wages to attract and retain talent. This escalation in wages subsequently raised labor costs for employers, who frequently offset these expenses by raising the prices of goods and services. This chain of events has been a contributing factor to the broader inflationary trends observed in the economy.

FRED

Given that the Federal Reserve (Fed) lacks direct influence over labor supply, its main tactic for market equilibrium has been to diminish worker demand by decelerating economic activities, primarily through the implementation of higher interest rates. This method has historically been effective, yet in 2023, its impact seemed muted, as indicated by the GDP figures consistently surpassing projections.

Projections:

Nonetheless, the lagging impact of increased interest rates is expected to be more pronounced in 2024. Forecasts suggest a drastic reduction in hiring rates to an average of 53,000 per month in 2024, a steep decline from the previous two-year average of 330,000 per month.

If the labor supply growth continues at the same rate as the last two years, approximately 248,000 per month, a reversal in the labor market is anticipated, potentially leading to higher unemployment rates. Consequently, more individuals may find themselves without employment, potentially raising the unemployment rate to 4.4% by the end of 2024, as per Bloomberg's projections. Such a shift would represent a notable departure from the previously tight labor market scenario.

Bloomberg

Although predictions for 2024 indicate some potential economic hurdles, there's a substantial possibility that the economy could yield unexpectedly positive results, mirroring its performance in 2023, and successfully transition into a new business cycle without falling into a recession.

Households (67.8% of GDP):

The labor market, while exhibiting a gradual cooldown, remains significantly vibrant. The shift is from an exceptionally 'red hot' market to a still 'hot' one. Job openings, which peaked at 12.027 million, have experienced a reduction of nearly 3.3 million. As of December 2023, there are 8.733 million available jobs, a number that is still considerably higher by 1.6 million than the openings recorded in January 2020.

FRED

At the peak, the labor market displayed a remarkable situation with almost two job openings for every unemployed individual. Presently, this ratio is at 1.34, interestingly still above the pre-COVID peak of 1.24. This scenario implies that even with a slight downturn, the job market is still represented with opportunities in comparison to the pool of job seekers.

FRED

Following a prolonged phase of negative real earnings, households are finally experiencing some respite. Commenced in the second quarter of 2022, the growth rate of average hourly earnings surpassed that of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), signaling a move towards positive real wage growth. Future projections, as per Bloomberg, suggest that this differential between wage increases and inflation is likely to be maintained. The continuation of this trend holds considerable importance, as rising real earnings are poised to enhance household savings and spending power. Consequently, this is expected to underpin robust corporate performance and perpetuate the existing need for more workforce in businesses.

FRED

Government Consumption Expenditures and Gross Investment (17.3% of GDP):

For 2024, it is forecasted by the Congressional Budget Office, that the government will continue with its counter-cyclical fiscal approach, expecting to run a deficit of around $1.655 trillion, equivalent to 6.1% of the GDP. This indicates a year-over-year increase in the deficit by about $261 billion. Such an expansion in government spending is aimed at providing further assistance to households and businesses. Nonetheless, this fiscal strategy poses a significant challenge to the Federal Reserve's inflation control objectives, especially considering the anticipated trend of an escalating deficit over time.

CBO

Gross Private Domestic Investment (17.8% of GDP):

Following positive developments in inflation, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has signaled a change in its monetary policy for 2024, steering away from its previously aggressive tightening approach. In response to this shift, market expectations have adjusted, now foreseeing significant rate reductions. The expected cumulative rate reductions are forecasted to total approximately 129 basis points (bps) over the next year. This projection contrasts with the 75 bps of cuts suggested by the Federal Reserve's dot plot, indicating a notable disparity between market expectations and the Fed's own projections.

Chatham Financial

The expected changes in monetary policy, especially the forecasted rate cuts, are poised to positively influence long-term bonds. This monetary shift is also anticipated to bolster demand in sectors that are sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and durable goods. These areas typically benefit from lower borrowing costs, making them more attractive to consumers and investors in a lower interest rate environment as indicated by the chart.

FRED

Conclusion:

At present, the market is assigning a 50% chance of an impending recession. Yet, contemporary data does not reveal any clear indicators of economic fragility. The labor market is thriving, evidenced by a substantial volume of job vacancies and wages rising faster than inflation. Concurrently, government expenditure is playing a key role in stimulating the economy, though it carries the potential risk of exacerbating inflation. Furthermore, the expected redirection of the Federal Reserve's policy towards reducing interest rates in 2024 is likely to favorably affect long-term bonds and boost sectors that are sensitive to interest rates. This overall scenario paints a picture of an economy that, while cautious of potential downturns, still shows signs of vitality and resilience.

Bloomberg

Risks:

The anticipated robust economic performance is not without its potential pitfalls, especially concerning asset repricing. Presently, interpretations of the SOFR yield curve suggest the market is anticipating more aggressive rate cuts, around 129 basis points (bps), which exceeds the 75 bps cuts projected by the Federal Reserve's dot plot. This divergence could indicate a market misjudgment of the Fed's commitment to its policy stance or an overestimation of the need for intense monetary loosening. Should the economy maintain its strength in 2024, the rationale for such pronounced easing measures may wane. A recalibration of monetary policy expectations, in this case, might trigger a revaluation of assets across both the fixed income and equity sectors. This adjustment could manifest in volatility and shifting valuations, reflecting the market's response to a less accommodative monetary environment than initially anticipated.

Note: In the context of the gross domestic product's composition, the net exports of goods and services account for -2.8%. This value, in the grand scheme of the economic analysis, is considered non-material and thus does not warrant detailed inclusion in the broader assessment.