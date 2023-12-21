Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

T-Mobile: The New Telecom Leader

Dec. 21, 2023 12:03 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) StockT, VZ, DTEGY, DTEGF
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.67K Followers

Summary

  • T-Mobile has grown into a significant telecom giant that distinguishes itself from the competition through a differentiated strategy and superior offering.
  • TMUS's superior 5G network and aggressive pricing strategies have propelled its subscriber numbers and revenue, with a CAGR of 15% from 2012 to 2022.
  • The US telecom market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, and T-Mobile is well-positioned to benefit from this growth.
  • The Company's Q3 results show industry-leading metrics, impressive net additions, and strong financial performance, positioning the company for future growth.
  • With a target price of $217, representing potential annual returns of close to 16%, T-Mobile emerges as a compelling choice for investors seeking future leadership in the US telecom market.

T-Mobile Plans To Lay Off Seven Percent Of Workforce Amid Heavy Competition

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

I initiate my coverage of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) following my in-depth research of the company, its competitive positioning, and its recent quarterly results. T-Mobile's superior 5G network, boasting higher speeds and coverage, positions it ahead of its

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.67K Followers
Daan Rijnberk is an independent investor and author who focuses on finding businesses with a strong moat, healthy financials, and a promising growth outlook to deliver investors stable and above-average long-term profits. This includes a combination of both value and growth opportunities across industries to help readers build well-diversified portfolios. The articles aim not to make quick gains but to achieve long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date. Built upon professional experience and personal interests, Daan has specific expertise in semiconductors and fintech. Articles and analyses are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DTEGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TMUS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.