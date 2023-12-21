Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Investor Excitement on a dovish Fed Pivot can be seen in formerly discarded stocks like Gap

Gap (NYSE:GPS) is an epitome example of ferocious bullish sector rotation into beaten down names that have essentially represented "dead money" over the last 18 months in the U.S. high interest rate environment.

After the market's large breakout in November due to the market anticipating aggressive rate cuts from the Fed, the unloved retail sector essentially saw an immensely powerful revival.

After more than a 150% surge since Summer 2023, Gap's stock is approaching a neckline at 23/share that should prove to be an area where long-term sellers may re-emerge to pause its positive momentum. The company's fundamentals are modest but its valuation relative to its own history is reasonable.

The parabolic surge means that the next logical step is most likely a reset before a straight line advance further.

Pullbacks to major demand zones in the 17-18 region may be bought for a retest of 20 and higher in 2024.

Gap Stock Technical Structure (Ycharts)

The Catalysts for Gap and Fundamental Outlook

Gap is a well known retailer in North America that sells apparel and apparel under the brands Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta. Many of the clothing products tend to be a selection of jeans, t-shirts, khakis, and denim.

In terms of their specific brand breakdown, Banana Republic offers contemporary clothing for Men and Women. Athleta attempts to compete with Lululemon with its fitness and lifestyle line of clothing. As of January 28, 2023, GPS had 2,685 company-operated stores and 667 franchise stores. Approximately 82% of GPS’s North American revenues came from locations that are off-mall in FY 2023. Looking at geographic mix in FY 2023 (Jan.), the U.S. accounted for 85% of sales, with international the remaining 15%. By brand, Old Navy accounted for 53% of sales; Gap 24% of sales; Banana Republic 14% of sales; and Athleta 9% of sales.

Surprisingly, Old Navy is the 2nd largest apparel brand in the U.S. last year just ranking after Nike based on Euromonitor's research and statistics.

Gap has also been pushing further into e-commerce, and its efforts have been successful as online sales accounts for approximately 32% of total sales, helping it become less dependent on indoor malls which have seen a decline in foot traffic.

The company has historically experienced years of inconsistent results due to customer fickle spending patterns and has recently seen merchandising and supply chain issues. ​​Gap Global, the segment that includes Gap-branded stores, has generated negative same-store sales in eight of the past nine years. More specifically, Gap Global's same-store sales dropped 5% or more in five of those years. We believe Gap's brand segments are in stagnation because competition is increasing, and its product is not necessarily differentiated.

Between 2013 and 2022, Gap Global's North America sales dropped to $2.8 billion from $4.2 billion. Gap has opened a handful of stores (mainly outlets) over the past few years, but it has closed far more. Gap's North America store base declined 49% between the end of 2013 and the end of 2022 (to 493 stores from 968 stores).

The two charts below depict aspects of their business model's challenging conditions.

Chart 1: Inventory Buildup represented by Days Inventory outstanding

Gap Inventory Build Up (Ycharts)

Chart 2: The trend of Revenue and Profit Margins is not necessarily stable on long-term timeframes

Gap Revenue and Profit Margin (YCharts)

Gap recently announced management changes, with newly-elected CEO Richard Dickson (previously President & Chief Operating Officer of Mattel) becoming effective earlier this year in August 2023. On the call, CEO Dickson cited intent to “truly re-set the company for long-term success” and establish a new foundation for the company to build on, highlighting a clear focus on strengthening the company’s financial footing and accelerate efforts to drive profitable growth by unlocking value in the brands.

Specifically, management stated 5 key priorities:

Re-igniting a creative culture at Gap Inc. Re-committing each of our brands to a distinctive brand purpose that aligns with customer values and sets them apart, Re-orienting Gap’s brands around both the art and science of design-centric thinking, informed by consumer insights and an absolute obsession with our customer Reengaging in the cultural conversation with hyper-relevant products and ideas that inspire constructive dialogues Re-thinking how Gap brands show up in-store and online with customer experiences that excite and delight.

The discount apparel space is a fiercely competitive industry. Gap currently has more than 1,250 North American stores, and believes they can grow to 2,000 Old Navy stores in North America. We find this to projection to be quite optimistic and think that even if they can open up to 2000 new stores, their same stores sales growth may not keep pace. We also today's macro landscape doesn't favor Gap growing its store count by 60% in a saturated space where customers are increasingly shopping online for clothing.

In addition, it's hard to envision Athleta, Gap’s premium fitness and lifestyle brand can compete seriously with Lululemon (LULU). Gap believes Athleta is a brand with “significant growth potential” and “clear and distinctive brand positioning”. But the data may not necessarily support that statement. In Q3, Athleta saw a 19% decline in same-store sales. This was a bigger drop than what Gap experienced in Q2 when the decrease was 15%. Athleta’s performance is declining at an increasing rate.

We also do not think Athleta has achieved true competitive advantage or brand power. It does not have the pricing power of direct competitor Lululemon, despite having average selling prices near the same level as LULU.

Below are images of Athleta compared to their Lululemon counterparts. We can see that the pricing differential is too narrow compared to LULU for customers to switch brand preference - especially since LULU has much more brand appeal.

Athleta Pricing (Athleta Website)

Athleta’s Main Leggings Products

Lulu Pricing (Lulu Website)

Lululemon’s Main Leggings Products

This divergence has already begun to play out. Athleta continues to lag Gap’s brand portfolio and the broader industry with net purchase intent falling month-over-month and style perception now down 8% relative to its trailing 6-month average.

Gap Purchasing Intent (Consumer Insights Data)

From a business fundamental standpoint, we believe Gap will underperform and expect Old Navy (55% of sales) to be disproportionately hurt by its exposure to the price sensitive consumer group. We view that Gap is trading at expensive multiples given this environment and still has lofty consensus estimates, which we believe will eventually get revised lower. Key word though is eventually.

GAP EPS and Valuation Outlook (Seeking Alpha)

Risks, thoughts on Entry & Valuation

Momentum is a powerful force in the marketplace, and so is investor positioning. Stocks do not always immediately drift towards their fundamental positioning especially if big investors in the name are content with holding the stock for now for further upside.

The recent 150% rally off the lows means that anyone who entered early in this name is now sitting on a gigantic pile of unrealized profits. Investor psychology suggests that unless there is an imminent threat to Gap's business, its current positive momentum may persist longer. Its high correlation to the Russell 2000 means that a rising small-cap theme will continue to lift Gap higher as well.

Valuation-wise relative to its own history, Gap still has further valuation expansion to go before seeing its 2021 peaks. But its business fundamentals may make it difficult to close that gap, let alone exceed its 2021 valuation range.

We can see on a forward earnings and EV/EBITDA basis that Gap's 150% rally is statistically a mean-reverting event, which is very common place in public markets.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

We think Gap's long-term business prospects are going to be capped by its current market positioning and believe the stock will eventually see revisions lower.

On longer timeframes, at some point in 2024, we think Gap will revisit the important neckline of 17 again as long term business fundamental challenges outweigh short-term enthusiasm and investors reposition away from pure turnaround ideas into safer stocks.

On shorter timeframes, primarily due to momentum, reaching the 22-23/share resistance target area should be a rather high probability event if the Russell 2000 continues to advance. Now 21.