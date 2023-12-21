Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer: Buy The Panic

Dec. 21, 2023 1:08 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock, PFE:CA StockOGN
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer stock has fallen 45% YTD as it has been impacted by the decline in revenue from COVID-19 products. The recent news about Danuglipron has added fuel to the fire.
  • But is everything so bad when it comes to investing in the company for the long term? Let's figure it out together - read on.
  • Pfizer is strategically positioning itself for long-term success by expanding its oncology capabilities and focusing on cost savings and acquisitions.
  • I believe PFE stock looks oversold and undervalued due to likely underestimated EPS forecasts for FY2025 and beyond.
  • So I suggest not buying this panic, but thinking about buying PFE instead.
Trading Begins As The Markets Open Monday Morning

Michael M. Santiago

Introduction

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is a leading global pharmaceutical and biotech company founded in 1849, and headquartered in New York. It specializes in discovering, developing, and manufacturing biopharmaceutical products, including oncology and immunology drugs, rare disease treatments, and vaccines. Notable products include

