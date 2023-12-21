Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

In my view, World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) became a must-follow after delivering rationalization of lower-return business activities in the aviation segment and certain reorganization in the marine business segment. WKC also appears to be a buy because of its initiatives for net zero emission targets and beneficial expectations about the adjusted income from operations/gross profit ratio. I think that higher levels of debt would make WKC a bit risky. There are also risks from changes in the regulatory framework. With that, WKC does appear significantly undervalued.

Business Model

Word Kinect Corporation is the global energy management brand of World Fuel Services Corporation, founded in 1984 in Florida, which is a leading global energy management company offering energy advisory, management and compliance services.

World Kinect primarily focuses on providing energy procurement services and products to commercial customers in the air, land, and marine transportation industries. Additionally, the company has expanded its offering including energy consulting, sustainability, renewable energy solutions, natural gas, and electric power supply. It strives to advance the energy transition towards lower carbon options by expanding its portfolio, accessing sustainable energy sources, and offsetting residual emissions in the short term.

We are talking about a business model that started trading a long time ago. I do appreciate that WKC appears to know how to interact with investors and communicate well to the markets. As a result, I believe that WKC may, in the future, trade at richer valuations.

The company has three reportable segments, each of which covers products and services related to fuels, and sustainable solutions: the aviation segment, the land segment, and the maritime segment.

WFSC's aviation segment provides global fuel supply and comprehensive solutions to commercial airlines, cargo operators, airports, and private aircrafts. Its services cover fuel management, risk control, ground handling services, 24-hour global dispatch, and flight planning services. Additionally, it has expanded its offering with digital solutions, such as payment services and an online marketplace for flight deals. It also supplies fuel and services to US and foreign government customers, such as the US Defense Logistics Agency and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The land segment focuses on offering fuels, lubricants, thermal energy, and related products to commercial, industrial, residential, and government customers. It has expanded its offerings to include lower carbon alternatives, such as renewable diesel and renewable natural gas. Additionally, it provides energy management services, price risk management, and sustainability solutions. Its main clients are in the United States as well as parts of the United Kingdom and Brazil.

In the marine segment, WFSC markets fuels, lubricants, and related products to a broad customer base, including international fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts, and time charter operators. It offers real-time market intelligence services, quick access to quality marine fuels, and cost and quality management services.

Recent Better Than Expected EPS, And Beneficial Market Expectations

With previous consistent FCF generation, World Kinect is quite appealing if we look at recent quarterly EPS and revenue growth. In the last quarter, management noted better than expected EPS GAAP of close to $0.58 and quarterly revenue of close to $12.25 billion.

Market expectations are, in my view, also quite beneficial. Net sales growth is not expected to be positive in 2024 and 2025, however FCF will continue to be positive in 2024 and 2025. 2025 net sales would be close to $46.282 billion, with net sales growth of -6%, 2025 EBITDA of $426 million, and operating margin of close to 0.7%. Finally, with 2025 net income of about $141 million, 2025 free cash flow is expected to be close to $169 million.

Stable Balance Sheet With Healthy Current Ratio And Asset/Liability Ratio

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents stand at close to $335 million, with accounts receivable close to $2882 million, inventories of $654 million, and prepaid expenses of $92 million, Total current assets stand at close to $4.591 billion, and the current ratio is larger than 1x

Considering the total amount of property and equipment of about $509 million and accounts receivable, I think that the total amount of long term debt does not seem large. Besides, total assets stand at close to $7.483 million, and the asset/liability ratio is larger than 2x. In sum, I believe that there are no solvency issues here.

With current maturities of long-term debt of close to $63 million and accounts payable of $3.293 billion, total current liabilities were equal to $4.114 million. I do appreciate the total amount of accounts payable. Providers seem to be financing the operations of World Kinect, so the total amount of long term debt is not that significant. Total liabilities stand at close to $5.508 billion.

World Kinect Corporation reports Eurodollar rate loans and a margin of about 0.75% and 1.75%. With these figures in mind, I believe that assuming a WACC between 4% and 7% appears conservative.

Borrowings under our Credit Facility and Term Loan related to base rate loans or Eurodollar rate loans bear floating interest rates plus applicable margins. As of December 31, 2022, the applicable margins for base rate loans and Eurodollar rate loans were 0.75% and 1.75%, respectively. Source: 10-k

Outsourcing Of Fuel Acquisition And M&A Strategies Will Most Likely Bring FCF

I believe that the World Kinect’s extensive market knowledge, global presence, experience, and logistical support will most likely continue to enhance future FCF growth.

Besides, I expect that the accumulated ability for fuel quality control, the outsourcing of fuel acquisition, and economies of scale will most likely continue to bring positive FCF margins and growing adjusted income from operations. In this regard, it is worth noting that management reported a medium term target of close to adjusted income from operations/gross profit of close to 30%. It is a significant increase as compared to the figure reported in 2022.

I would invite investors to have a look at previous acquisitions and the type of assets that management is looking for. As shown in a recent presentation, World Kinect is trying to add targets with a meaningful number of customers and targets that bring economies of scale as well as efficient business models. Given this expertise, I expect that new acquisitions may not only bring net sales growth, but also economies of scale and further efficiency levels.

World Kinect Corporation May Receive Further Demand From Customers As The Company Helps Achieve Net Zero Emissions

World Kinect appears to be offering plans to offset carbon emissions thanks to reduction in energy usage and renewable energy sources. The company highlighted these initiatives in the last investment presentation.

In my view, with a significant number of companies out there reporting initiatives to have a net zero target, I believe that World Kinect Corporation could receive further demand for its solutions.

Net zero targets are proliferating. More than a third of the world’s largest companies now have a net zero target in place--up 7 percentage points since December 2021. Source: Accelerate Global Companies Toward Net Zero by 2050

Recent Agreement For Convertible Senior Notes And Share Repurchase Agreements Could Enhance Future Stock Valuation

I think that the new 3.25% notes issued in 2023 could bring not only lower interest expense, but also lower revolving credit outstanding. Besides, management noted in a recent presentation that it may use the new financing to buy back 2.24 million shares. As a result, I believe that we could see increases in stock demand in the coming years.

With that about the benefits of the convertible notes, it is also worth mentioning that the conversion features of the notes may not be appreciated by certain investors. If debt holders decide to convert their holdings, I would be expecting an increase in the share count. As a result, the intrinsic valuation of each share could decline.

After The Reorganization In Some Segments, We Could Expect Further Efficiencies To Bring Net Earnings Growth

In the last quarterly report, the company noted reorganization of the marine business segment. As a result, the company appears to be obtaining internal efficiencies and moderate levels of earnings. We can expect the earnings momentum to continue in the near future.

Due to the generally spot nature of sales in our marine business, we have traditionally benefited from elevated fuel prices and volatility, supply uncertainty, and a constrained credit environment. We have spent a considerable amount of time reorganizing our business to drive internal efficiencies so that we can generate relatively moderate levels of earnings in stable markets and yet remain poised to provide additional value in volatile and credit constrained markets. Source: 10-Q

With regards to the aviation business segment, the company also noted rationalization of lower-return business activity. I believe that we could see an increase in the long term returns if the company lowers investments in lower-return businesses.

The decrease in gross profit during the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the prior period was primarily attributable to lower physical inventory-related profitability when compared with the three months ended September 30, 2022 as well as a rationalization of lower-return business activity. Source: 10-Q

My Income Statement Expectations Based On My Own Assumptions

My expectations include revenue growth from 2024 to 2031 along with gross profit increases. I did not include asset impairments or restructuring charges, but both cost of revenue and total operating expenses are expected to increase. As a result, net income would increase in the incoming years. Given previous financial figures reported in the past, I do not think my figures are out of the box.

In particular, I expect 2031 revenue close to $245 billion, with cost of revenue of about $243 billion, 20321 gross profit of $2 billion, compensation and employee benefits of about $1.2 billion, and no restructuring charges. Income from operations would be close to $974 million, and 2031 net income could be close to $407 million.

My Cash Flow Expectations Based On My Own Assumptions

My cash flow expectations include 2031 net income of $406 million, with 2031 depreciation and amortization close to $230 million, provision for credit losses worth $76 million, and share-based payment award compensation costs of about $84 million.

Additionally, with unrealized foreign currency gains of $144 million, changes in accounts receivable of -$75 million, and changes in inventories of -$1.759 billion, changes in other current assets would be close to -$951 million.

In addition, taking into account changes in accounts payable of $540 million, changes in customer deposits of $1.837 billion, changes in short-term derivative liabilities of $2.140 billion, and changes in accrued expenses and other current liabilities of $724 million, 2031 CFO would be close to $559 million. Finally, assuming 2031 capital expenditures of -$240 million, 2031 FCF would be $320 million.

In the past, the company traded at about 10x-7x FCF, so I assumed the exit multiples close to this figure. I believe that my assumptions are not far from reality.

Assuming FCF between -$25 million and $341 million and a WACC between 4% and 7%, I obtained an implied valuation between $32 and $57 per share with a median close to $43. Given the current valuation, I would say that World Kinect appears undervalued.

The median internal rate of return that I obtained would be close to 11%, but the minimum IRR was close to 5.7%, and the maximum IRR was about 19%.

Competition, And Risks From Fluctuation In Fuel Prices

World Kinect Corporation operates globally in fragmented industries with numerous competitors ranging from large multinational corporations with greater resources to relatively small specialized companies. In its fuel distribution activities, it competes with large oil companies that market fuel directly to major commercial airlines, shipping companies, petroleum product distributors operating in the land transportation market, and fuel resellers. It competes, among other things, on the basis of service, convenience, reliability, availability of trade credit, and price.

Fluctuation in fuel prices may have substantial adverse effects on the company. In addition, it grants credit to the majority of its clients in relation to their purchase of fuels and services, which exposes it to the possibility of not being able to make payments.

The company also highlights that it may be affected by changes in the regulatory laws of the United States in relation to climate change and the consequences that this could have for the commercialization of fuels. Finally, I believe that issues with providers or issues with clients may lead to higher needs for working capital. As a result, World Kinect may need to increase its debt levels, which may bring higher interest expenses and lower profitability. The company’s EV/FCF multiples could also lower, which would lower the valuation of the company.

Conclusion

World Kinect Corporation did report certain reorganization in the marine business segment and rationalization of lower-return business activities in the aviation segment. As a result, I believe that the company could enjoy a certain earnings increase in the coming years. I also believe that World Kinect is a buy because of new initiatives to lower emissions and beneficial expectations about the adjusted income from operations/gross profit ratio. There are obvious risks with regard to the total amount of debt, changes in fuel prices, or regulations. With that, in my view, the stock appears undervalued.