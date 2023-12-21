Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fresh Del Monte Produce: Moderately Attractive And Trading Cheap

Summary

  • Fresh Del Monte Produce's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 2%, which is expected to continue, owing to the highly competitive, commoditized nature of the fresh produce industry.
  • Although its margins have experienced volatility during the last decade, we suspect the company can normalize at an elevated level.
  • Long-term success appears achievable, owing to its scale and strong brand. This should support a continuation of its 2-3% growth rate with population and economic growth.
  • FDP is underperforming its peers but is trading at a ~53% discount to these companies. We believe this sufficiently accounts for its financial weakness.
  • The company appears undervalued with a FCF yield of ~15%. This illustrates a reasonable opportunity although we struggle to see a significant long-term upside.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • FDP is a moderately attractive investment, even if we are hesitant to recommend foodservice businesses due to their mild growth. The company has a highly competitive value proposition, underpinned by its scale and brand.

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

