Metro AG (OTC:MTTWF) remains a European wholesale titan with triple-digits in terms of stores. It's your typical Walmart Inc. (WMT) competitor, except it's in Europe, where Hypermarkets can look somewhat different than in the US. Metro also hasn't had the most positive of developments over the past few years. In fact, that would be an understatement. Metro AG has lost 57.6% of its market cap, at a negative 16% CAGR over the past 5 years. Compared to where the market has gone, shareholders of Metro have had no right to be "happy" for a very long time.

The company works under the names METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express. Their primary customers are hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering, small grocery stores, kiosks, and customers taking advantage of their offerings. They also have an online marketplace, METRO MARKETS, and their customers are in Europe, Asia as well as Eastern Europe.

On the face of it, Metro is not a bad company - founded over 55 years ago in Germany, it has the potential to grow again. But I have reviewed the businesses a few times at this point, such as in this latest article for the company, and the company has only gone one direction - down.

Because of that, my stance of not buying the company has turned out to be correct.

Metro - The company and its latest results

The one advantage that can be argued to Metro is the state of the company's leverage. Whatever may be said of Metro, it has certainly shored up this part of its overall thesis compared to how things have looked in the past. Aside from this, Metro also has very impressive profitability metrics in terms of its ROE, ROA, and ROCE. The company's gross and operating margins are not on par with other players in this market - at 2% net, the company is below where it should be but is nonetheless a profitable business. However, this profitability is relatively new. This is how things looked in the business model for the fiscal of 2022.

Metro IR (Metro IR)

As you can see, it certainly is not the most stable or upswing sort of tendency, even if we're seeing somewhat improved profitability. This company's business model needs to change in order to move to somewhere where we can consider it to be an investable business.

Because, if we look at anything other than its positive leverage and debt, the company doesn't have many standouts in terms of sector outperformance. Or, to put it another way, we don't see much outperformance in any specific area when it comes to fundamental variables or profitability.

The latest results we have here are fresh off the presses - only a week back at the time of writing this article. The company closed its books in the financial year of 22/23, with a solid sales growth of 5.6% on the top line.

However, the company's FCF proxy EBITDA went down - adjusted EBITDA was below €1.2B compared to almost €1.4B in the last fiscal. Metro achieved its specified outlook, however, and went positive on a net income basis, at €439M for the year, or an EPS of €1.21.

Metro IR (Metro IR)

That's the good news - or some of them.

The company also proposed a dividend - €0.55, though subject to AGM decision, which would bring the current yield for the company to a massive 9%. While this may be of little comfort to long-term shareholders over 50% in the red, investors who are looking at the company for the first time may find this to be very interesting indeed. It's worth mentioning though, that this dividend is far below

The potential upswing, if this causes some fundamental difference along with results in how this company is traded, could be significant.

Metro recorded growth in all three of its sales channels. The store-based business grew the least, by 0.2%, but still grew, which given its size and scope, which the company has been reducing over the past few years, is impressive.

Delivery sales and the company's online sales channels grew very impressively, by. over 11% and 60% respectively, with a continued growth outlook for the fiscal of 2023-2024 of 3-7% on the top line, but with continued declines in adjusted EBITDA as inflation and other cost effects are unlikely to be made up for by pricing in an increasingly competitive world.

Nonetheless, the company seeks to target 5-7% average EBITDA growth here.

Metro IR (Metro IR)

The adage "oil tanker in a puddle" comes to mind here. In Germany and its main markets, Metro is a massive player that needs to turn around slowly and improve the margins and business models it has held for decades. We're finally starting to see some results from this overall turnaround, with more positive earnings and a reinstated/restored dividend at a high level.

These are positives for Metro, and parts of the company's strategy are certainly on track here.

Metro IR (Metro IR)

Metro isn't really doing anything differently than any other players in this market. The company is investing in digital and tech, logistics, and SCM which has led to an almost doubling of investment CapEx.

It's also worth mentioning here that Metro AG is in fact still in Russia, and has no ambitions to leave this market. Russia is an important market for the company.

So you have to make sure that this is in fact something that you want to invest in.

I would say clearly that I believe that this company has now bottomed. With a yield of almost 10% at €5-€6 per share for the naive ticker B4B, this is a company that could be viewed as attractive here. Operationally speaking, things seem to be going in the right direction - though there are plenty of challenges and headwinds left. None of those headwinds are necessarily detrimental and serious at a high level though.

While I'm not necessarily ready to start buying Metro AG, at €6/share and a confirmed restored dividend, the company is certainly in a far more interesting position than at any time in the past 2-3 years.

Here are the Risks and Upsides I see for the company.

Risks & Upsides

Metro's primary risk is in continued operational pressures. While the company has changed its business model to account for the new situation in retail, and done so successfully, I would still characterize the challenges as being far from over. And while a 9-10% almost confirmed yield is certainly attractive by itself, we're also not in a market where a 7-8.5% yield with a far better risk premium or risk/reward ratio than Metro AG is possible, both in terms of debt investments like pref shares, or even in common shares.

All this is my way of saying that I don't view the risk/reward as superb here, only "okay".

On the flip side, if there is a reversal or an upside for Metro AG, that upside will be a mighty one. Metro used to trade at triple this level, so if the company manages a turnaround that justifies trading higher once again, then this is a triple-digit return potential for investors.

I just consider that way too uncertain to invest significant amounts of capital in - let me show you why.

Valuation

Metro's valuation is tricky. On the one hand, the company's current share price as I am writing this article is one euro cent above my PT. That really could justify you going into this investment with a solid yield and also could cause me to "BUY" here.

On the other hand, we unfortunately have a company that does not hit estimates. On a 2-year basis with a 20% margin of error, Metro consistently, 80% of the time, misses its estimates. It has a high likelihood historically of performing negatively compared to its forecasts.

This is not a good thing.

It's BBB- rated, but this is close to junk, and most food companies and hypermarkets are below a 50% long-term debt/capital leverage.

Analyst averages from S&P Global come to €6.56 from a low of €4 and a high of €7.7. Out of 9 analysts though, only one is at a "BUY", with most either at "HOLD" or underperform.

The clear picture I still get when I look at this company is that most trends, most forecasts, and most indicators point to this being too early to go into this investment. A quarter or even a year of moving in the right direction might not necessarily be enough to provide you with a long-term upside, even with a 9-10% yield.

The question becomes if this 9% yield is enough to make you invest in this sort of company at this price.

For me, the answer is "no.". I stick to the targets that I have set for this company and would consider it a "BUY" only if it dropped below €6, preferably to the lower end of the €5 range. Then I would justify maybe going in for the long-term upside here.

The long-term upside does exist. Most investors have the fallacy of underestimating that companies that go down, cannot go up again. This is obviously wrong, although the question oftentimes arises when they do turn around.

I do not know when a fundamental turnaround of Metro is likely - though I do consider it likely if the company continues on its current trajectory and improves operations. The reinstated dividend is the first excellent step towards this.

That is why, in the end, I consider it to be a potential "BUY" eventually - just not at this time.

Here is my updated thesis for Metro AG.

Thesis

Metro AG is not an uninteresting stock, but it's one that requires a fair bit of consideration and discounting before you even consider going into it. It's a near-unprofitable wholesale hypermarket with interesting geographical exposure but with many growth-related challenges from operating in multiple markets. Oh, and it's still active, and with the full intention of staying active in Russia despite the multitude of sanctions towards the nation.

These facts make the company a complex investment at best. I would discount Metro AG very heavily based on these facts. The company currently trades at just north of €6/share, but I would not estimate it far below this unless something fundamentally changes.

I would estimate Metro AG to be an interesting play at around €5-€6/share, which makes this company a "HOLD" here despite a significant decline in price since my last article. However, the company is

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

The company fulfills two of my criteria, making it clear why I don't view it as a particularly attractive prospect at this time.

