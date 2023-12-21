Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Micron: Continue To Be Bullish, Memory Pricing Rebounding

Dec. 21, 2023 8:00 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock
Tech Stock Pros
Summary

  • We remain buy-rated on Micron.
  • 1Q24 results and outlook confirm our belief that pricing will continue to recover in FY24, pushing top-line growth.
  • Management now guides for ~12% QoQ revenue growth next quarter for $5.30 +/- $200M; we see more room for MU to show an upside surprise next quarter.
  • We continue to believe top-line growth will be supported by the industry transition from DDR4 to DDR5 and new product cycles.
  • We see MU stock outperforming through 1H24.
We continue to be buy-rated on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) post-1Q24 earnings. In spite of selling off pre-earnings today, MU stock shot up in after-market trading, up +4% so far, largely driven by higher investor confidence in the memory recovery after MU’s beat and outlook. MU

Tech Stock Pros
Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Djreef1966
Today, 9:00 AM
DRAM revenue is a little more than half of what it was last year yet the share price is the same. NAND was down.

What am I missing?
Tonyboy69
Today, 8:34 AM
Thanks for the update!
Sunil Shah
Today, 8:22 AM
Wall St analysts all raising price targets to 90'ish.
These will go higher as earnings power unfolds
Tonyboy69
Today, 8:34 AM
@Sunil Shah I think so too - also potential for re rating to BUY for the analysts that still have it as HOLD.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

