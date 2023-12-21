PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The ongoing digital transformation is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, particularly in sectors like artificial intelligence, automotive, and 5G technology, driven by rapid advancements and expansions. For example, AI is seeing an explosion in applications from generative AI to healthcare and financial algorithms, while the automotive industry is on the cusp of a revolution with the advent of electric and autonomous vehicles. Similarly, the rollout of 5G technology promises faster, more reliable internet connections, which is expected to transform consumers and industrial applications. To put this tech revolution into perspective, consider these facts:

By 2025, 2.8 billion 5G subscriptions are expected globally, making up about 30% of all mobile subscriptions.

more in semiconductor chips. A typical Internal Combustion Engine vehicle uses $330 worth of semiconductors. In contrast, a hybrid vehicle can use about $1000, and fully electric cars use $3500 or

In 2017, global internet traffic was about 100 petabytes per month. Now, it exceeds 300 petabytes per month, showing exponential growth.

This tech revolution is creating a surge in demand for semiconductors. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) emerges as a significant player in this field, with a strong position in the Wafer Fabrication Equipment 'WFE' industry, providing the tools necessary for semiconductor production. Our bullish outlook is anchored in the company's leading market position, close customer relationships, robust financial performance, commitment to returning capital to shareholders, and flexible cost structure during downturns.

It's all About Customer Relations

In an ever-evolving technological environment, AMAT's close collaboration with clients is a critical asset. The company works closely with its clients to refine semiconductor manufacturing processes and possesses profound and unique access to its customers' technology roadmaps. This knowledge allows AMAT to develop the equipment needed for its clients' technological advancements and anticipate their current and future needs. This synergistic approach significantly mitigates the risk of strategic missteps that could render their technology obsolete, such as the ones that led to Intel's (INTC) market position loss. Furthermore, this collaboration ensures a more efficient and impactful allocation of R&D resources, leading to a more robust return on investment. Consequently, while the investment world may focus on the competitive dynamics among giants like AMD (AMD), NVIDIA (NVDA), or Intel, the strategic positioning of AMAT remains consistently robust and largely unaltered in the market landscape, as shown below.

AMAT Market Share % of Global Semiconductor Capex (Statista, AMAT, and Author's Estimates)

Moreover, as the largest WFE business, AMAT's scale also offers substantial barriers to entry, with smaller peers lacking the financial resources to buy a seat on client R&D meetings that define the industry trajectory. This is a critical advantage overlooked by many in the sector betting on smaller peers like Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) and inTEST Corp. (INTT).

Resilient Performance Amid Slowdown

The global semiconductor industry is facing a temporary downturn, with an 11.2% projected global semiconductor revenue decline in 2023 to $532 billion, down from $599 billion in 2022. The slowdown is attributed to:

Weakening demand for consumer electronics due to rising living costs, inflation, and interest rates Oversupply due to the rapid capacity expansion in recent years

Despite these challenges, there's an anticipated recovery in 2024, with memory sectors (hit the hardest in 2023) such as DRAM and Flash NAND poised for robust growth.

AMAT's revenue has been particularly resilient in the face of market disruptions, with management using the slowdown as an opportunity to work on the massive backlog of orders it held going into the slowdown period, especially to Chinese customers. The company also surprised the market after guiding for a relatively strong Q4 2023, in contrast to its peers heading for double-digit sales decline, such as Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF) and Lam Research (LRCX), both of which guided for more than 30% revenue decline in Q4 2023. AMAT's Q4 guidance points to a 5% sales decline, and Wall Street analysts are slightly more optimistic, with consensus revenue outlook pointing to a 3.5% sales decline.

AMAT has a more diversified portfolio than many of its peers, who entered 2023 with significant exposure to the memory semiconductor market sensitive to demand for consumer electronics, which saw a frail year due to rising living costs.

Flexible Cost Structure

AMAT enjoys favorable financial flexibility, which is evident in its financial performance. Despite the sector's cyclical nature, AMAT has maintained a consistently positive operating cash flow without any losses for over three decades. This stability is further underscored by the fact that the company has only recorded net income loss three times in the past twenty-three years.

A key factor behind this resilience is AMAT's flexible manufacturing structure, which closely resembles a tech company than a traditional manufacturer of tech equipment. The company outsources most of its manufacturing operations to third parties that supply custom-made components to AMAT, limiting its manufacturing operations to assembly and testing functions with low overhead costs.

Additionally, AMAT's revenue stream benefits from a degree of stability and predictability due to the fact that nearly a quarter of its sales come from service and spare parts. These sales are tied to the utilization of its products rather than the capital expenditure of its clients, providing a buffer against fluctuating demand associated with variable capex decisions of its clients.

Risks and Counter-Risks

AMAT's position in the semiconductor industry comes with a unique challenge. The company could experience more cyclical fluctuations than the microchip manufacturers themselves. This is due to its sensitivity to both broader economic trends and the capital expenditure cycles of its customers. However, AMAT mitigates this volatility by strategically returning capital to shareholders during prosperous periods.

The company distinguished itself with a notably aggressive approach to shareholder returns, particularly in its share buyback strategy. Over the past five years, AMAT reduced its share count by more than a quarter, a move that stands out compared to its industry peers. This strategy underscores AMAT's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and demonstrates a proactive stance to lessen the impacts of the sector's cyclicality.

Outstanding Shares % Change (2017 - 2023) Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF) -5% ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) -12% KLA Corp. (KLAC) -13% Lam Research (LRCX) -16% Applied Materials (AMAT) -21% Click to enlarge

In contrast, their dividend policy is conservative, focusing on stability over growth, unlike KLA's and LRCX's dividend-growth approach and Tokyo Electron's fluctuating dividend distributions that are based on a fixed percent of net income, which, albeit high at 50% of earnings, is inherently variable.

Summary

AMAT plays a critical role in the semiconductor supply chain and is well-positioned to navigate and capitalize on the ongoing technological revolution. Its strength lies in its market leadership, strong customer relations, and ability to adapt and thrive amidst market fluctuations. Its diversified portfolio, efficient R&D allocation, and commitment to shareholder return, coupled with resilient performance during economic downturns, position it uniquely for long-term growth. As digital transformation accelerates across various sectors, AMAT's role becomes increasingly crucial, making it a compelling choice for investors looking for a resilient company in the semiconductor space, often characterized by a rapidly changing technological landscape.