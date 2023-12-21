Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prospect Capital: Why I Am Doubling Down On This 12% BDC Yield Before The End Of 2023

Dec. 21, 2023 3:03 AM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)OCSL
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.09K Followers

Summary

  • The central bank's announcement of interest rate cuts in 2024 caused stock prices to fluctuate.
  • Prospect Capital is a business development company that may benefit from the change in interest rates.
  • PSEC has a lower percentage of floating-rate loans and solid credit quality, making it an attractive passive income investment.

Ai Artificial Intelligence, IoT Internet of Things, digital marketing, software developement, mobile app design. Futuristic cyber technology innovation

Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

The central bank caused stock prices to surge last week after it made known at its December policy meeting that it sees key interest rates come down by 75 basis points in 2024 which marks a

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.09K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSEC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PSEC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSEC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSEC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.