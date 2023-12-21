Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
APAC Manufacturing Sector Rebounds In Late 2023

Markit
  • After protracted weakness in manufacturing output and exports for many APAC industrial economies through most of 2023, there are early signs of improving momentum as the year draws to a close.
  • After showing contraction each month between April and October, mainland China's exports returned to positive growth in November, albeit marginal expansion of just 0.5% y/y measured in USD terms.
  • The outlook for 2024 is for continued resilient expansion in the APAC region, with robust domestic demand in many East Asian economies as well as India supporting manufacturing sector growth, helped by continued recovery in the key electronics sector.

After protracted weakness in manufacturing output and exports for many APAC industrial economies through most of 2023, there are early signs of improving momentum as the year draws to a close, helped by improving electronics exports and strong production and

Markit
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

