WEC Energy Group: Christmas Came Early With A 7% Dividend Boost

Dec. 21, 2023 7:00 AM ETWEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Stock1 Comment
Kody's Dividends
Summary

  • It's often said that it is better to give than to receive. After another 7% dividend boost, WEC Energy Group's Board of Directors is probably feeling mighty jolly right now.
  • The electric and gas utility's diluted EPS moved higher in the third quarter by 4.2%.
  • WEC Energy Group enjoys an A- credit rating on a stable outlook from S&P.
  • Shares of the blue-chip utility appear to be priced at a 20% discount to fair value.
  • WEC Energy Group could outpace the S&P 500 in the next two years and nearly double the index over the next 10 years.

Three red christmas stockings on fireplace mantle

Three red Christmas stockings on a fireplace mantle

Richard Stephen/iStock via Getty Images

The holiday season is in full swing, with Christmas Day just five days away. As I'm writing this right now, many families are undoubtedly participating in the tradition of stuffing

Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WEC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

studebakerjf
Today, 7:11 AM
Do you really want to pay 18x earnings for a company growing at 6.4% a year and yielding 4.1%? Given that interest rates are unlikely to return to their ultra-low levels of recent years, I don't consider WEC a great investment.
