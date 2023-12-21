Agustin Vai

A marvelous year for stock investors is approaching an end. A year that began with an extreme bearish sentiment amid growing geopolitical tensions, high inflation, and overall macro uncertainty, turned out to be one of the greatest recovery years in the history of the stock market.

Once again, not trying to time the market was proven to be the best strategy for the overwhelming majority of investors.

Heading into 2024, the bull rally means it will be much tougher to generate alpha. High-quality names that started 2023 at the very low end of their historical valuation ranges are now trading at their very high end, with many companies trading near or at all-time highs.

In 2023, I focused the majority of my coverage on blue chip double-digit growing companies, as I find those to be the best investments in terms of risk-reward, when the market is down and valuations are attractive. Unfortunately (or not), the market is now very far from being down and valuations aren't that attractive anymore, with the Nasdaq (QQQ) and the S&P (SPY) soaring nearly 55% and 25%, respectively, year-to-date.

Therefore, for 2024, I'm willing to take more risk and plan to shift my focus to profitable, hyper-growth, smaller companies, where I believe there's still potential for exceptionally high returns based on their current valuation.

Starting with the embodiment of what I'm looking for, Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), which is my top pick for 2024.

Introduction To Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings is a bank. Sounds boring right? Well, it turns out the right kind of business model, at the right time, and in the right markets, could transform even a bank into an exciting hyper grower.

Founded in Brazil in 2013 by David Vélez, Nu had a vision to disrupt the banking industry in the country, which at that time "suffered" from an extraordinary lack of competition and therefore lack of innovation. Brazil's largest banks were, and still are, among the most profitable banks in the world, showcasing ROEs in the 20% range, and carrying net promoter scores that are among the lowest in the world.

To get a grasp of the extraordinary profitability of banks in Brazil (as well as Mexico and Columbia, the other two geographies Nu operates in), here's a graph that compares the net interest margins in different geographies:

Nu Holdings 2022 Annual Report (20-F)

This is a result of no true alternatives. If you were living in Brazil back in 2013, you really had no option other than to be a customer of those incumbent banks, which provided bad customer service, charged high fees, gave unattractive loan terms, and barely had any digital presence. Then came Nu.

Nu Holdings, Q3'23 Investor Presentation

The company first started with a credit card product, launched in 2014. It introduced fully digital management through a mobile app and charged no annuity fees. Atypical for a credit card company, Nu became one of the most beloved brands in Brazil, and received exceptionally high net promoter scores, especially for a credit company.

Since its founding, Nu demonstrated a remarkable ability to launch new products successfully and prudently, as well as enter new geographies, as it expanded operations to Columbia and Mexico (although these are in their very early days).

Today, the company participates in every part of what it defines as the "Five Financial Seasons", comprised of Spending; Saving; Investing; Borrowing; and Protecting.

In Spending, Nu provides its signature credit card, as well as the Ultraviolet credit card for affluent customers, and offers a marketplace of specialty rewards.

For Saving, Nu offers business and personal accounts through which it offers industry-best interest rates on deposits and under its Money Boxes product.

Under Investing, Nu operates platforms for crypto and capital markets, under the rebranded NuInvest and NuCripto platforms, after the company acquired Easynvest, one of the largest investing platforms in LATAM back in 2020.

In Borrowing, Nu started offering personal loans in 2017, Launched a Buy Now Pay Later solution in 2021, and has recently begun providing payroll, INSS, and FGTS deductible loans.

Lastly, Protecting, Nu started selling life insurance back in 2020 and launched a car insurance product just recently.

It's important to note that the entire product suite is currently only offered in Brazil, whereas in Mexico and Columbia, Nu is only now launching account solutions, as it progresses on its plan to follow its own MO in Brazil over the upcoming years.

Nu still has very big and ambitious plans ahead, with essentially any financial product you can think of as a potential innovation in the pipeline.

Business Overview & Growth Trajectory

At its scale, Nu is presumably one of the fastest-growing companies in the world.

As of last quarter, Nu had 89.1 million customers, nearly doubling its customer base over two years, with a CAGR of 36%. During the quarter, the company added 5.4 million customers, reflecting 6.5% growth Q/Q, accelerating from 5.8% in the second quarter.

In the recent third quarter, Nu generated $2,136 million in revenues, reflecting a 103% CAGR over the past two years on a neutral constant currency ('FXN') basis. Sequentially, Nu grew sales by 14.3%, and on a year-over-year basis growth amounted to 63.6%.

Nu maintained industry-leading gross margins, coming in at 43%. Rarely do we get to see such rapid growth accompanied by actual GAAP profits, but this is the case here, as net income in the third quarter totaled $303 million, a 34% increase Q/Q and compared to a loss in the prior year period, reflecting an annualized ROE of 21%, despite a significant amount of excess capital.

Nu Holdings, Q3'23 Investor Presentation

This was another quarter in which the company demonstrated unparalleled operational leverage, leaving investors with plenty of room for imagination as to the magnitude of the potential earnings power there's left to capitalize on.

Nu Holdings, Q3'23 Investor Presentation

Let's discuss each part of the operational leverage equation here. First, we have customer growth. As we saw above, customer growth is only accelerating on an absolute basis, with Columbia and Mexico in their very early innings. Under this pillar, it's important to note that there's growth beyond the absolute number of customers, as both activity rates and primary banking penetration achieved all-time highs at 83% and 59%, respectively.

Nu Holdings, Q3'23 Investor Presentation

Second, we have average revenue per active customer ('ARPAC'), which also reached an all-time high at $10 on a monthly basis, reflecting an 18% increase Y/Y. For context, more mature customer cohorts currently stand at $26, and newer cohorts are "maturing" faster than the older ones.

Nu Holdings, Q3'23 Investor Presentation

Lastly, there's the cost to serve per customer, which remains steady in the $0.8-$0.9 range, despite the rapid increase in monthly ARPAC. This is a clear showcase of the unique digital model Nu operates under, as it doesn't need to scale employees and physical branches in order to serve additional customers.

As we can understand, the operational leverage of this company is extremely unique. As it's able to serve more customers without significant direct costs, the more customers Nu brings, and the more products it launches, its margins should increase handily. Notably, the company estimates its LTV / CAC ratio to be greater than 30x, with acquisition costs estimated to be $7 per customer.

There's one caveat to consider, which we'll discuss in the next section.

Don't Forget, It's A Credit Company

So far we discussed Nu's business thoroughly, but we really analyzed it through the lens of a traditional business. Everything we discussed about operational leverage remains valid, but there's a very important thing to consider on the cost side, besides the cost to serve. That is, of course, credit losses and financing costs.

While Nu operates and moves like an agile tech company, we can't forget it's a bank, and as a bank, the company's main business is providing loans. In the third quarter, 81% of the company's revenues were generated from interest income, whereas only 19% was attributed to fees (primarily interchange).

So, we're going to have to talk finance.

Nu Holdings, Q3'23 Investor Presentation

As of the end of the third quarter, Nu had an interest-earning loan portfolio to the amount of $6.7 billion, growing 76% Y/Y. The total credit portfolio, which includes credit card receivables, loans, and others, surpassed $17 billion, more than a 50% increase. During the quarter, loan originations totaled R$8.9 billion, 93% higher than in the prior year period. Such rapid growth in loans always begs the question of the amount of risk the company is taking to support it.

Nu Holdings, Q3'23 Investor Presentation

As we can see, delinquency ratios, which are essentially the percentage of non-performing loans ('NPLs'), are rising, but remain in line with management's expectations and at very convenient levels.

Nu Holdings, Q3'23 Investor Presentation

Compared to the market, we can see Nu is sustaining a superior underwriting model, with delinquency rates materially below the market average across 93% of Brazil's population. Looking at the 5x-10x minimum wage cohort, we can see Nu is in line with market levels, and at the 10x-20x cohort, it is slightly above market levels. This is the benefit of Nu's expansive data on customers, which enables its best-in-class underwriting process, which is entirely digital.

Aside from underwriting quality, the second important consideration is the cost of funding. Remember, banks are essentially money retailers. They "buy" money for a certain price from "suppliers", and then "sell" it for a higher price to customers. The markup is reflected by the company's NIM, which reached an all-time high in the quarter at 18.8%.

Nu Holdings, Q3'23 Investor Presentation

This NIM expansion is a result of an increase in loan yields, and a decrease in the company's cost of funding, which remained steady at 80% of CDI (interbank-deposit-rate), significantly lower than the 95% number of the prior year period, as total deposits reached $19.1 billion.

Valuation & Opportunities

At this point of researching the company, I came to the conclusion I've found an exceptional business, with so ample growth opportunities it's hard to keep count. Just in Brazil, it's most mature geography, it is still in the very early innings of potentially huge products, and has a long list of products in the pipeline. In Mexico and Columbia, it's currently positioned right around where it was back in 2018-2019 in Brazil, and we haven't even begun to discuss additional geographies across LATAM.

So the top line story is as strong as there is, and the bottom line trajectory is even stronger, driven by the company's operational leverage which is more resembling that of a tech company, rather than a bank.

That leaves us with one last question, and that is valuation. Forgive me for not going through a complicated DCF model, I find it irrelevant and impossible to come even remotely accurate in the case of a hyper-grower like Nu.

Let's take a much simpler approach.

Today, Nu trades at $8.45 a share. In the third quarter, the company generated GAAP earnings of $0.06 per share. As we saw, this is a company that's growing on a Q/Q basis faster than most companies do on an annual basis, so it would not be a bold take to assume it will achieve at least this level of EPS going forward. Taking the last quarter EPS annualized, we arrive at a 12-month EPS of $0.24, we'll call that the baseline EPS.

Therefore, Nu currently trades at a baseline P/E of 35.2x. Now let me remind you, that this is a company that grew nearly 35% on a sequential basis (i.e. quarter-over-quarter). This gets us to a PEG ratio of ~1, again, on a sequential basis.

For those who aren't familiar with the Peter Lynch PEG ratio, it is calculated as a company's P/E divided by its annual EPS growth. What would Peter Lynch say about a company that has a PEG of 1 on a sequential basis, we can only guess.

Based on current consensus estimates, Nu is projected to generate earnings of $0.34 per share in 2024, reflecting a forecasted 61% growth, which I find more than achievable based on the company's opportunities in the near term.

So on a proper PEG calculation based on 2024 growth, we get a PEG that's more in the 0.5 range. This is a valuation we barely ever see in public markets for non-commodity companies. And this is exactly why I choose Nu Holdings as my number one pick for 2024.

I believe putting a price target won't do justice to the company's current valuation and growth trajectory, but just to seal our valuation analysis with a quantifiable target, I think that a PEG ratio of 0.8 is a good basis to start from, which will put the fair value at $11.7 a share, reflecting a 48x multiple over projected 2024 EPS, and 40% upside.

Risks

As I'm writing the valuation section of this article, it's fairly easy to predict what would be the counterarguments against Nu. These are also the main risks which are associated with the company.

We'll have to start with political and geographical risk. Simply put, this is not an American company. Nu Holdings is listed on the NYSE and has a few development hubs in the U.S., but it's based in the Cayman Islands as an entity, and 100% of its business is in Latin America, with the majority of it currently in Brazil. Brazil is still considered by many to be an emerging or developing market, with way more instability compared to North American or European companies. Generally, companies from emerging or developing markets trade at lower valuations, and I find that to be reasonable.

That being said, Nu's business is based on exactly that, and it is a driver of progress for such markets. Specifically in Brazil, the recently elected president has a history of impressive economic success, and the country just received a rating upgrade from S&P, reflecting declining worries and continued improvements.

Shifting to currency risk, it's important to note that Nu does business in Brazilian Real, Mexican Peso, and Columbian Peso, but it reports numbers in U.S. Dollars, and is listed on the NYSE. To understand the impact of such risk, let's say those currencies all decline by 10% against the Dollar, this would mean Nu's current valuation reflects a 39.1x P/E, rather than 35.2x.

United Stated Dollar To Brazilian Real (Yellow), Columbian Peso (Blue), and Mexican Peso (Light Blue)

Since 2005, all three currencies weakened against the Dollar. However, we can observe a very clear downward trend since 2020, and I'm not going to go into predicting where the Dollar will go, although most estimates project gradual declines.

Lastly, we arrive at company-specific risks, rather than macro. Clearly, in the event Nu's credit portfolio deteriorates in quality, the path to a credit crisis is short. While there are no signs whatsoever of such deterioration, credit-provided growth at a rapid pace should be closely monitored. Other than that, it remains to be seen whether or not Nu will be able to duplicate its success in Brazil in new geographies, and a failure in Mexico or Columbia could harm investors' optimism about the company's TAM. Again, there's nothing to suggest this is going to happen, but it's important to acknowledge such a possibility.

Overall, I do believe Nu comes with higher risk compared to the majority of the companies I cover, due to the nature of its business, as well as its operating markets. I think this risk is more than priced in, and with companies like MercadoLibre (MELI) operating in similar geographies and trading at significantly higher valuations despite slower growth, I'm quite comfortable with investing in Nu.

Adding to that, nothing makes me more comfortable than knowing Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) has been an investor in Nu since the IPO, which was priced higher than where the company is today. Berkshire's Warren Buffett as well as Todd Combs are experts in banking and insurance, and if they're comfortable with Nu, I think it's one of the best assurances investors could ask for.

Conclusion

Nu operates in rapidly developing Latin America and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the sharp economic improvements the region is expected to experience.

I find the company's growth opportunities as significant as any other company on the market, and trading at a 0.5 PEG ratio seems to me like a once-in-a-lifetime bargain.

Nu Holdings is exactly what I'm looking for as an investor. As blue chip companies reach higher and higher valuations, I believe investors should look for higher-risk, higher reward names, that have the potential of becoming two or three-baggers.

Therefore, I rate Nu as a Strong Buy and declare it as my top pick for 2024.

