Nu Holdings: My Top Pick For 2024

Dec. 21, 2023 6:59 AM ET
Summary

  • 2023 was a remarkable year for stock investors, with the stock market experiencing a great recovery despite initial bearishness and uncertainty.
  • High-quality stocks that were undervalued at the beginning of the year are now trading at all-time highs.
  • In 2024, the focus will shift to profitable, high-growth, smaller companies like Nu Holdings that have the potential for exceptional returns.
  • The financial services disruptor is projected to continue to grow rapidly, as it capitalized on the developing Latin American economy.
  • With a PEG ratio of 0.56, I find NU to be a once-in-a-lifetime bargain, making it my top pick for 2024.

A marvelous year for stock investors is approaching an end. A year that began with an extreme bearish sentiment amid growing geopolitical tensions, high inflation, and overall macro uncertainty, turned out to be one of the greatest recovery years in the history

This article was written by

I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

d
deadhead213
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (5.69K)
Couldn’t agree more. Sold all my $sofi and bought $nu, believing $NU has a much broader market and within 2-3 yrs will be closer towards 20-25ps
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NU Stock

Compare to Peers

