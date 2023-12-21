Wall Street Breakfast: Tariffs And Sanctions

Tariffs and sanctions

The push toward protectionist trade policies is continuing in the U.S., just under different branding in different administrations. "America First" and "Make America Great Again" have been replaced with "de-risking," "diversifying" and "level the playing field," but the results are often the same and built on platforms that seek to address national security concerns, the loss of manufacturing jobs, or risks associated with the supply chain. Billions of dollars in subsidies have even been doled out to the various American sectors to encourage domestic production, tariffs and quotas remain in place on many imports, and economic sanctions are increasingly being used as a tool to stabilize markets rather than deterrence.



Snapshot: There's a myriad of reasons why things have gone that way, but one of the most important factors is that foreign adversaries have been using the structure to weaponize the system. In recent years, the U.S. has passed mega-spending bills like the Inflation Reduction Act, which poured billions of dollars into domestic energy production, after watching Vladimir Putin turn off the taps to the EU. The CHIPS and Science Act also offered generous tax credits and subsidies to shore up the domestic semiconductor industry, while export controls have been put in place, as Xi Jinping seeks advanced chip technology to promote a new world order.



The list continues to expand with the U.S. imposing fresh sanctions on shippers and traders that have been helping the Kremlin get around a fixed price cap on sea-borne crude and refined oil products. The move is meant to reduce reliance on Russian energy and Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo noted that the measures would "advance the goals of supporting stable energy markets." Fresh reports have also suggested that the Biden administration is considering raising tariffs on some Chinese goods, including electric vehicles and solar products, to protect America's green industry and limit reliance on Beijing in the clean energy supply chain.



What to watch: The world is years into a new era of trade practices, which once centered on liberalized and free-market policies to promote globalization and even democracy. There are other risks associated with the new outlook, like dependency on resources that have not yet been fully reshored or an uptick in inflationary forces from protectionist measures. These kinds of leanings have also caused strains with traditional American allies, like disenchantment surrounding subsidies for EVs manufactured in the U.S., or domestic content requirements central to the energy transition. (11 comments)

U-turns

The S&P 500 (SP500) was so close, only 20 points away from an all-time record high, when sentiment turned sour on Wednesday. The index abruptly slid 1.5% in mid-afternoon trade in a move attributed to overbought territory and one of this year's hottest trades. Things are looking better this morning, with futures pointing to a rebound on Wall Street, while traders will decide whether fresh economic data can build on the favorable housing market and consumer confidence numbers that bolstered bets for a Fed-engineered soft landing. Nike (NKE) will also report earnings after the bell, giving a fresh look into consumer spending.

Grab the popcorn

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) fell 5.7% on Wednesday, while Paramount (PARA) declined 2%, as the two studios were said to have held talks on a potential merger. Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav met with Paramount chief Bob Bakish to discuss a potential deal, although no formal talks are underway. The development comes at a time when Paramount's controlling shareholder Redstone has held talks about the sale of its movie studio and other assets to Skydance, a deal that SA Investing Group Leader Howard Jay Klein thinks is risky as the value of Paramount's library is questionable. Recall that Paramount is also in talks to sell BET to a management-led investor group. (189 comments)



Milei moves

Argentina's new president has announced sweeping reforms to boost the economy, including scrapping laws that prevent the privatization of state-run firms such as Aerolineas Argentinas and oil company YPF (YPF). "The goal is to start on the road to rebuilding our country and transform the enormous amount of regulations that have blocked, stalled and stopped economic growth," Javier Milei declared. The initiatives, which are expected to face pushback in Congress, were announced just hours after Argentines began protests against Milei's recent shock measures that included devaluating Argentina's peso by over 50%, as he brings in "drastic" changes to the country that's saddled with sky-high debt and inflation. (2 comment)