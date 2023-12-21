Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple Set For A Market Surge In 2024 (Technical Analysis)

Dec. 21, 2023 7:40 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock3 Comments
Muhammad Umair
Muhammad Umair
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • Apple's Q4 2023 financial results show steady growth and minor setbacks, with a slight decline in revenue but a significant increase in earnings per share.
  • The introduction of the latest iPhone series and environmentally friendly Apple Watch models align with the company's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2030.
  • Technical analysis suggests that Apple's stock is set for a significant upswing in 2024, supported by bullish price action and solid technical indicators.

Apple Unveils New Products At Its Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) revealed a complex financial landscape with modest growth and some setbacks in Q4 2023. The quarter ended with a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous year, yet it saw a significant increase in

Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Comments (3)

b
benjaminmaxvh
Today, 8:19 AM
Revenue declined in nominal terms while inflation was 10%. Yikes
b
benjaminmaxvh
Today, 8:19 AM
Yes! A PE of 40 with no revenue growth.

Yes. We. Can.
shoemakerdds profile picture
shoemakerdds
Today, 8:05 AM
Comments (241)
Balanced article. Slightly optimistic? Yet, Many thanks for your research and presentation.
