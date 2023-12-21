Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How To Play The Fed Pivot In Fixed Income

Dec. 21, 2023 7:41 AM ETSHAG, USFR
Summary

  • While the Fed didn’t cut rates at its December policy meeting, the way the money and bond markets have reacted post-FOMC, one could be forgiven for thinking the rate cuts had already begun.
  • WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund is very correlated to the UST 2-Year yield, which is anchored to the Federal Funds Rate.
  • WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund is tied to the UST 3-month t-bill auction yield, which is directly tied to the actual Federal Funds Rate.

By Kevin Flanagan

While the Fed didn’t cut rates at its December policy meeting, the way the money and bond markets have reacted post-FOMC, one could be forgiven for thinking the rate cuts had already begun. Indeed, most Treasury (UST) yields, especially along

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHAG--
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund ETF
USFR--
WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund ETF
