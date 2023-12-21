clavivs/iStock via Getty Images

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) faces a business vs. operational dichotomy some of it or most self-earned. Yet, on the other side of the coin, there exists a thoughtfully planned future, one fitting like a perfect glove with coming shifts. Our focus inspects the recent shooting of oneself in the foot or some other body part vs. a brightly planned future. In our view, where vision exists execution in time follows, but not always evenly. It can be lumpy, really lumpy. Under this circumstance, patience rules. This article, unlike others, focuses on long-term investing and excludes the 3rd quarter reported financial details. So, let's go inspect the hard rocks, the lush foliage and the interface in between.

Coming Changes

Investors should expect significant changes in energy costs, a key element for freight transportation. We wrote about this change and others in two articles, Significant Changes Might Greatly Alter America's Rail Transportation System, and America's Coming Conflict Between The Long Distance Passenger Train And Freight, outlining coming shifts, energy being at the top.

It doesn't end with energy. Another change in which Norfolk management continually reminds investors is that ecommerce pushes toward rail at a rate "which is four times more intermodal intensive than traditional brick and mortar retail."

A third element equals changes within American business strategy from just-in-time to just-in-case. This change demands capacity of which trucking immensely lacks. Wholesalers and others are now willing to carry excess inventory while embracing slightly longer shipping schedules.

A fourth element, de-risking business from foreign suppliers, also drives manufacturing home. Shipping raw materials and finished goods lends itself to less-expensive cost for strategically located manufacturing sites within the U.S.

Advantageously developing a model for rail growth makes more than good sense; it is essential. Referring to our, Significant Changes Might Greatly Alter America's Rail Transportation System, ""The Federal Highway Administration forecasts that total U.S. freight movements will rise 30%" over the next fifteen years." We suspect that this low balls growth.

The Railroad

Norfolk assembled itself through mergers and acquisitions extending centuries. The name sakes, Southern and Norfolk & Western, would be considered regionals today. Southern Railway's primary service extended from Mobile/New Orleans to Washington D.C. The Norfolk & Western up to 1964 was a coal hauler through Virginia expanding with major acquisition of three other roads extending service to Chicago, Buffalo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and more. With Conrail up for grabs in the 1990's, Norfolk Southern vied with CSX (CSX) for ownership. The solution reached split pieces between the two. Norfolk added 7200 miles primarily of ex-Pennsylvania Railroad claiming it received the premium assets especially with the Pittsburgh through Philadelphia trackage. It also expands its reach and viability through the largest block of short-line connections in the industry at 264 of the roughly 400.

At its December 2022 investors conference, management opened massive doors into the company's future laying clear descriptions of its footprint. From the conference, Alan H. Shaw, company CEO, spoke,

It starts with our powerful network . . . It includes a robust, well-designed route structure that links major population centers in the east and an unmatched placement of intermodal terminals near the heart of the US economy. It includes more short line partnerships than any other railroad in North America . . . Norfolk Southern serves about 60% of the US population. We also serve about 50% of the manufacturing."

The company's present primary growth driver is in intermodal traffic.

A Vision Targeted at Growth

Southern continues forward with its long-term vision. Before we continue, we remind investors, this isn't about getting rich tomorrow. It is about the future. Shaw wrote:

"We're focused on the long-term by building relationships that offer balance between service, productivity, and growth, helping our customers grow and compete in a global marketplace and engaging with all 20,000 employees, whether they're management or whether they're my craft colleagues."

In this revised vision, the company switched from a pure Precision Scheduled Railroad to Operation centric "incorporating time honored principles such as balance, simplicity, executability, . . ."

At the heart of this model are found basic tenants for increasing its share of flexible freight, freight where selection exists. The first, similar to real estate, is location. Noted above, Southern's assets include coverage for 60% of the population and 50% of the manufacturing. It's location also includes the fastest growing seaports, particularly in the south. This provides significant opportunities for growth.

A second tenant involves competitive and timely service. The company can time compete with trucking, the biggest competitor, on even shorter routes such as Savanna to Atlanta over former Central of Geogia to longer transcontinental interchanges.

A set of very openly defined attributes, simplicity, reliability and efficiency enable the next tenant resilience, an essential characteristic for gaining and keeping long-term meaningful business relationships and contracts. Norfolk isn't so interested in the spot market, but rather in the more premium sustaining contractual relationships.

With a longer-term vision, the company targets growing intermodal business at two-times higher than GDP with industry growth rates equaling the GDP. Intermodal heavyweight, J.B. Hunt, suggested a doubling in intermodal traffic.

Investing in the Future

To reach lofty goals, an equal investment of the correct size and type is an essential. Southern's investment includes both human and physical assets. Management realized after the 2020 layoffs that massive losses in business resulted from lacking resources, Human Resources. The first set of slides shows management's approach for attacking the traditional short-term cost control model.

Norfolk Southern

The cyclical nature of the transportation business with its three-to-four-year swings, creates a challenge for managing finances.

Norfolk Southern Investor Day

A change, shown above, reflects the expense in rehiring new employees after layoffs furloughs and lost business exceeds the cost of retention. Southern plans to retain employees except during extremely grievous losses of business. During the extreme cases, plans are in the works toward bringing back higher percentages.

Now an example showing the effect of this new policy follows.

Cost Effect 2019 2020 2021 Cash Flow (Billion) $3.9 $3.6 $4.3 No. of Employees 25,600 20,000 - 19100 18,500 Cost/Employee $125,000 $125,000 * $130,000 * Total Cost (Billion) $3.2 $2.5 $2.4 Effect on Earnings wo Layoffs Base case $0.70 $0.90 Percent Change in Cash Flow 0% 20% 20% Click to enlarge

*Not reported in the annual report thus the 2019 cost was carried over with a little inflation.

We understand that the years between 2019 and 2021 were extreme; yet, it seems that this action might affect cash flows at least in the 10% range. This concept creates a meaningful cyclical pattern every 3.5 to 4 years. But, the advantage of keeping employees, with approximately 50% of the layoffs not returning, drives future growth higher and quicker.

Continuing with resilience the company continues investing heavily in its physical components. In general, the investment includes funds from both the private sector, itself and public. Areas of focus include:

Resilient operations through expanding corridor capacity. Chicago-Cincinnati. Alabama-USA Corridor.

Lengthen sidings for reliable scheduling of longer trains.

Creating opportunities with adding capacity for industrial-rail partnerships.

Expanding critically location intermodal interchange terminals.

This plan has been thought though with a level of exactness.

Results & Estimates Long & Short-Term

Relying on three benefits, cost, capacity and sustainability, management expect steady growth, measured and incremental. In the long-term, railroads do expect growth in both merchandise and intermodal. The next table outlines the intermodal business for the past few years.

Intermodal 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023* Revenue (Billions) $2.82 $2.65 $3.16 3.68 $3.1 Click to enlarge

* An estimate based on three quarters expanded into four.

Management, long-term, expects growth at two times GDP. The reasoning includes:

Trucking costs are 2-3 times higher. Already experiencing shifts from trucking to railroads.

Major trucking companies such as JB Hunt are driving the switch.

Average intermodal haul is 600-700 miles, not across the country.

Expansion costs are related to a level of investment in track and does involve a level of new train spots.

With respect to merchandise, chemicals, agriculture, metal/construction, automotive and forest product, management expects long-term growth at the rate of GDP. Cost of expansion is zero with a simple solution, add cars to existing trains.

On average, investors might expect growth of 5% per year doubling of revenue in fifteen years. The size of the trucking market, from which the railroads may draw growth, is enormous.

Missteps & Risks

In our title, we included a comment about missteps during 2023. Southern operated the train that derailed in East Palestine incurring all the news hype, some real, some not. The accident severely damaged the community leaving deep questions about Southern. With regard to the effects of disastrous accidents, a comment made in AP news conveys some truth, " East Palestine highlights that even though freight railroads are regarded as the safest way to ship cargo over land, just one derailment can be disastrous." From a financial perspective, Norfolk's insurance likely covers the major costs minus any EPA fines. The company also hired a safety VP from the nuclear world to help drive a different and safer direction. This accident may influence new legislation with the car having touched three railroads before the wheel bearing failed.

Once again, in August, Norfolk hit the news with a hardware and software issue shut down of the entire network for several hours leaving lingering negative effects for days afterward. By itself, this event matters little, but adds to a narrative.

And a third, late July weather severely impacted operations.

Taken in a whole, does this expose a systemic issue with the railroad or is it a reflection of chance? In our view, when clear valued visions exist, excellent execution at some point follows. But the paths usually contain bumps.

Risks & Value

Risks exists beginning with the aftermath of the recent Ohio incident. At the last conference report, the early negative effects from Palestine appeared effecting negatively cash flow by almost $500 million. It should be remembered that most of the cash loss returns in the future through insurance. With also business operations materially weaker year over year, the price of the stock dropped significantly after earnings reaching near $180. With respect to meaningful negative operational performance issues, investors must make their own choice, is it systemic or chance, but in our view it seems more chance than systemic.

We also sense that a bottom in business softness might be in place. Management noted in the prepared remarks:

"Volume improved as well and appears to have turned a corner with each of the last four weeks running above 136,000 carloads. That's a level we haven't seen consistently since the second quarter of 2022. In part, this was a function of customers awarding us new business."

The vision presented last December rings true abiding with critical principles, simplicity, reliability and efficiency, enacted within a naturally rich location, something forcing investors to pay attention. The most important statement made, again in our view, comes from "Ed" Elkins, Norfolk's Chief Marketing Officer, at the investor's presentation,

"Over the years, I've stood on those docks with our customers like the ones you saw on screen and watched rail freight be diverted to truck because of service that the customer could not live with. . .. That ends."

During our lifetime, rail bleed freight traffic precipitously believing in only the long-haul and unit train approach. Southern expects targets and is in essence entertaining profitable hauls of much shorter length even in the 200-500 mile distance driven by a systemic changing market including increasing fuel costs, just-in-case inventory policy and on-line buying.

With long-term charts suggesting that support begins in the $150-$180 range, we rate Norfolk a buy even at prices above $220. The lush foliage seems green and welcoming for investors.