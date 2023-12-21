thitivong

Summary

Following my coverage on RXO (NYSE:RXO), I recommended a hold rating as I believed it was not the right time to invest in the stock. Investors should wait for further signs of the industry bottoming before deploying capital. This post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I am reiterating my hold rating for RXO. Despite positive indicators of volume recovery, I am still worried about the pricing headwind that could impact topline growth and gross margins. Management comments regarding a soft October had also made me doubt the strength of this recovery trend.

Investment thesis

RXO 3Q23 performance was a mix bag, which further reinforces my view that things are still rocky. Revenue beat consensus estimates, and EBITDA came in line. Net revenue came in at $976 million, beating consensus estimate of $954.56 million, while adj EBITDA came in at $26 million, beating consensus estimate of $25.4 million. The adj EBITDA of $26 million, though in line, continued to reflect a steep deceleration in margin (adj EBITDA/net revenue) from $21.2% in 2Q23 to 15% in 3Q23.

Starting with the good news: indicators that show further signs of stabilization. Firstly, it was great to see that volumes continue to grow, which is helping RXO gain market share. Brokerage volumes grew 18% y/y in 3Q, driven by core truckload volume growth of 13% y/y and LTL (less than truckload) strong growth of 55% y/y. Strong growth in LTL is a good sign of market share gains, as most of the loads are from large truckload customers. Second, looking back at recent history, 3Q23 also saw new highs for quarterly loads per day and total volume, with loads per day increasing month over month and reaching a new monthly high in September. Notably, the recovery was broad-based across multiple verticals, which makes the recovery more sustainable and stable. Looking ahead, the path to further volume recovery and stabilization seems to be getting clearer as RXO is seeing more contractual volume (which has accelerated to 80% of the business). Aside from the continuous recovery throughout the quarter, there also appear to be other signs that point to July being the trough period for RXO. For instance:

Gross profit per load is 20% higher in September than in July. Gross margin has expanded every month in 3Q23 (14/15/16% in July, August, and September) Load-to-truck ratio is now up from less than 2:1 to 3:1 at the end of 3Q. Tender rejections have also increased, suggesting a better pricing environment. Carriers continue to exit the market.

I would think that all of these are pretty solid signs that the cycle is turning for the better. However, there are still headwinds that are pulling me back from turning bullish just yet.

Firstly, pricing remains a headwind to gross margin expansion as revenue per load continues to decrease by a mid-teens percentage in 3Q23. By my calculation, Truck Brokerage saw a 30+% decline in pricing, suggesting little signs of improvement as 1Q23 and 2Q23 both saw a 30+% decline in pricing as well. While management noted brokerage trends are encouraging, they still expect another moderation in revenue per load in 4Q23, which means there is no clear view of recovery at the moment. This had a huge impact on profitability, as despite the solid volume growth, brokerage gross margin only came in at 15.1%, which was down 390 bps vs. last year and 30 bps sequentially. If we adjust for the 20% gross margin that complimentary services achieved, it suggests that the core brokerage gross margin is even worse than reported.

Secondly, while volume has progressed well through 3Q23, management called out softening trends in October. Specifically, they noted brokerage volume will still grow on a y/y basis but at a slower pace than 3Q, while revenue per load declines are expected to moderate. This was quite disappointing, as it does not echo the recovery strength that I am expecting, especially if this is the start of a new cycle. Feedback from underlying customers also does not paint a strong recovery image, as management is making the assumption of a muted peak season.

All in all, there are mixed signals from the latest quarter that continue to put me on the sidelines.

Valuation

Own calculation

From a valuation perspective, RXO is not exactly cheap either. The stock is trading at very high multiples on both a 1- and 2-year forward basis. Using EBITDA as a measure against peers, RXO is now trading at 19x forward 1-year forward EBITDA and 14x 2-year forward EBITDA. While I can understand that this is a recovery situation, so near-term EBITDA could be huge (and hence the high multiple), this suggests to me that the market is already pricing in the recovery. For reference, RXO used to trade at ~10x EV to 2-year forward EBITDA, so multiples compression will be a big headwind to returns once the recovery growth surge tapers (or does not materialize anytime soon). Using consensus estimate and attaching a 14x EV to 2-year forward EBITDA, my target price is $23.25, which is where the stock is trading today, suggesting the valuation is not attractive.

Risk

I could be too pessimistic regarding the strength of the recovery. If so, RXO could see continuous growth acceleration in the coming quarters and months, which could drive stronger-than-expected EBITDA growth. This would justify the high valuation and the possibility of even driving multiples higher as the market starts to price in the improved pace of recovery.

Conclusion

While RXO's 3Q23 performance showed signs of stabilization and certain positive indicators of volume recovery, I am not convinced that the recovery trend is strong enough. Specifically, pricing headwinds impacting margins remain worrisome. That aside, softening trends in October and the high stock valuation also make me wary about turning bullish at this stage. The high multiples relative to forward EBITDA and the current trading price suggest that the market may have already factored in much of the anticipated recovery. Hence, I maintain my hold rating on RXO, awaiting clearer signals of sustained improvement in margins and pricing dynamics before reconsidering a more bullish outlook.