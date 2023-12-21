buzbuzzer

Bidenomics

Since 2021 the United States Congress and the Biden Administration have passed and signed into law a series of investment and spending bills aimed at energizing private sector investments in the United States. The three major pieces of legislation include the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and CHIPS and Science Act. The goal of the legislation package is to spur investment into a new, emerging "green economy" by revitalizing U.S.-based manufacturing after decades of decline. Indeed, the latter half of President Biden's first term has seen an absolute explosion in total construction spending within the U.S. manufacturing sector, according to recent data from the Federal Reserve.

Figure 1. Construction Spending: U.S. Manufacturing (St. Louis Fed)

The administration provides a website to track investments related to the IRA and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Figure 2), while the Semiconductor Industry Association supplies information on semiconductor manufacturing in the United States and projects linked to the CHIPS Act (Figure 3).

Figure 2. Bidenomics (U.S. Department of Energy - Building America's Clean Energy Future) Figure 3. The CHIPS Act in Action (Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA))

Overall, there has been a lack of dedicated content for REIT investors that analyzes the potential impact that these investments could have on the industry and specific REITs. Our article attempts to fill that gap. We analyze and fuse locational data of projects funded by the major pieces of legislation and overlay them with the location of properties comprising the Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) portfolio. We aggregate the project and the property locational data at the county level.

WSR Portfolio Overview

WSR is a Sunbelt focused retail (shopping center) REIT. It is a geographically concentrated REIT with properties located in only 3 states and only one property located outside the states of Arizona and Texas.

Figure 4. WSR Properties as of 30 Sept 2023 (RDM on Snowflake Marketplace)

According to its Q3 2023 Financial Supplemental, the company, "focuses its activities on open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and high-household-income markets." As we can see from their Q3 2023 investor presentation, only five markets account for essentially the entire WSR portfolio. These markets represent five of the fastest ten metro statistical areas (MSAs) in the entire country.

Figure 5. WSR Major Markets (WSR Q3 2023)

Within these fast-growing metro areas, WSR reports its properties are located in zip codes delivering higher rents within each MSA and high disposable income neighborhoods. In terms of their business model, 93% triple-net leases with a weighted average lease term of under 4 years are designed to do well in periods of high inflation. Overall, WSR is a geographically concentrated REIT, focused on more upscale neighborhoods, smaller spaces, and strong/diverse tenants.

Figure 6. Quality Locations within Fast Growing Markets (WSR Q3 2023)

WSR Footprint and Bidenomics

So what is the connection between WSR, its portfolio, and Bidenomics? Well, the answer is quite simple, "geography". Specifically, the geographic overlap between the investment dollars and projects associated with the corresponding legislation and WSR's property portfolio at the county level. According to our analysis, WSR is best positioned from a geographic perspective to reap the benefits of these investments. Indeed, Maricopa County in Arizona stands out as the top destination for the highest number of projects announced in connection with the IRA/Infrastructure bills and the CHIPS Act across the United States. As illustrated in the table below, a significant portion of WSR's portfolio, amounting to 42%, is strategically situated in Maricopa County, highlighting the company's strong positioning to take advantage of local opportunities spawned from billions of dollars of investments into growing and higher-paying industries.

County State Metro Announced CHIPS Projects ($) Note: * dollar amounts not available for every project IRA/Infrastructure Projects ($) Note: * dollar amounts not available for every project County as a % of WSR Portfolio Maricopa AZ Phoenix 11 ($43,225,000,000*) 14 ($700,270,000*) 42 Harris TX Houston 0 4 ($6,000,000*) 19 Collin TX Dallas 1 ($5,000,000,000) 3 ($2,420,000*) 9 Travis TX Austin 1 ($2,600,000,000) 3 ($65,645,000) 6 Click to enlarge

The Biden administration's multi-billion-dollar investments in semiconductors, green energy, and infrastructure, particularly in the Phoenix area, have the potential to significantly boost the retail and shopping center sectors in the greater Phoenix area. This infusion of funds is likely to catalyze a domino effect of economic growth. Firstly, the development of high-tech and green energy facilities will attract a skilled workforce, further increasing population size and thereby boosting consumer demand. This increased foot traffic is a boon for shopping centers, driving up sales. All of this could mean enhanced property values and higher occupancy rates, translating into stronger financial performance. The synergy between large-scale federal investments and the retail real estate sector could only have positive impacts for WSR, given almost half of its portfolio is concentrated in Maricopa County, AZ.

Figure 7. Overlay of WSR Properties with CHIPS Act Investments in Maricopa County, AZ (REIT Data Market & SIA)

So WSR is well positioned to exploit favorable geographic and demographic trends, but what does the company look like today?

Recent Results

WSR recently received good news on the legal front. On December 8th, the District Court in Harris County, Texas dismissed all claims made by the former CEO of the company, James Mastandrea. This issue was mentioned by WSR in their Q3 2023 earnings call as a significant factor impacting general and administrative expenses and part of the reason Q3 2023 saw a YoY decrease in Funds From Operations (FFO) per share.

Fundamentals look good for WSR. During the Q3 2023 earnings call, the company highlighted strong combined straight-line leasing spreads (24.4%) and same-store net operating income (NOI) growth (4.9%). This indicates success in leasing and managing properties effectively. WSR reported an increase in total occupancy to 92.7%, indicating effective property management and tenant attraction. Finally, WSR reported a 4.9% growth in revenue from the third quarter of 2022, reflecting overall business health.

Figure 8. WSR Operational Performance Drivers (WSR Q3 2023)

In terms of its debt profile, WSR is facing some challenges, though the REIT is trending in the right direction on the debt front. First, 86% of their debt is fixed and the maturity of this is spread very nicely over the next few years with no major need to refinance until 2026, when interest rates will very likely be lower than today (if you believe the Fed). The dismissal of the suit brought by ex-CEO Mastandrea will also have a positive impact on WSR's debt profile. Scott Hogan, the Chief Financial Officer, indicated that the resolution of ongoing litigation and the monetization of their joint venture (JV) investment are expected to result in improved debt-to-EBITDA metrics. This suggests that the company is anticipating a stronger EBITDA performance in the future, which would positively impact their debt-to-EBITDA ratio, a key measure of financial health and leverage.

WSR Debt Profile as of 30 Sep 2023 (WSR Q3 2023)

Lastly, a point that is likely insignificant to most, but something we value. WSR is a data-driven company. The REIT is using Placer AI and ESRI as part of its technology stack. Placer AI is a main provider of foot traffic data analysis for REITs. ESRI is a geospatial software company. Using this type of technology to drive acquisition and leasing decisions should benefit WSR going forward.

Going Forward

At the time of this writing, WSR, along with all its peers, was all nearing 52-week highs. The Shopping Center REIT sector, and REITs in general, have all enjoyed a significant upswing related to good news on the interest rate front.

WSR vs Peers (1yr) (Seeking Alpha)

Let's examine what is driving WSR's price action over the last quarter. Though WSR has been a top shopping center REIT relative to its peers throughout 2023 (see above), the stock has been on a tear since late October when news surfaced of a takeover bid by Fortress Investment Group (see below). The market seemingly interpreted this to mean that WSR is undervalued.

Data by YCharts

The recent price action presents a compelling narrative, especially when contextualized within the broader market trends. At the time of analysis, WSR's trading at a Price to Funds from Operations (P/FFO) ratio of 13.31x. This figure stands above the sector average of 12.13x, as reported by NAREIT for the Shopping Center sector as of October 31, 2023. A deeper analysis reveals that its P/FFO actually aligns more closely with the sector average when considering recent trends and price action across the shopping center sector as a whole. Investors in REITs typically adopt a long-term perspective. The current trends in the price action for shopping center REITs appear to be following a cyclical pattern, influenced by the emerging lower interest rate environment. However, WSR also benefits from several key secular tailwinds, which enhance its investment appeal.

Significantly, the resolution of litigation issues and, more importantly, the strategic positioning of WSR's portfolio, positions it favorably to capitalize on the downstream effects of historic investments spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Bipartisan Infrastructure, and CHIPS Act passed in 2021 and 2022. These legislative actions are likely to have far-reaching impacts on real estate and infrastructure development within specific geographies like Maricopa County, AZ, from which WSR is well-placed to benefit. We like WSR and believe it is a buy.