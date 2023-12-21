Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: Merger With Pioneer And Expected Rising Oil Prices (Rating Upgrade)

Invest Heroes
Summary

  • Exxon Mobil is set to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources, which will increase its oil and gas sales and make it the largest player in the Permian Basin.
  • The oil market balance is expected to be influenced by voluntary production cuts from OPEC+ countries and concerns over slowing global demand.
  • The forecast for Brent oil prices has been lowered, but overall, Exxon Mobil's financial results are expected to improve with the acquisition and increased oil and gas margins.

Investment thesis

We have covered the stock before, and since last quarter several things have changed, most importantly:

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources jointly announced a definitive agreement under which Exxon Mobil will acquire Pioneer;
  • We

Invest Heroes LLC is a CIS-based research firm founded in 2018. Since then, we provide equity and fixed income research services which become more and more well-known locally among both professional investors and private clients. Here’s what we do: - Cover top 120+ Russian, US and Chinese stocks - Cover 200+ Russian bonds (corporate, SOE’s) Provide our research as a paid service to several institutional clients, a couple dozen of asset managers/PM’s and about 3000 private clients Our team consists of 2 strategists as well as a team of analysts (equity market team & 1 fixed income). 9 analysts are currently working in our team, which has achieved global professional recognition. In the first year, we got into the Refinitiv and Factset, in the second year our estimates began to participate in the Refinitiv consensus, in the third year we are the best analysts in the Refinitiv rating for a number of Russian companies and we are in a process of signing with S&P Market Intelligence. Our forecasts are often ahead of the market, because of detailed business model built for each company. Contact details Sergey Pirogov CEO +7 (919) 762 76 64 s.pirogov@invest-heroes.ru Aleksandr Sayganov Head of Research +7 (708) 1238294 a.sayganov@invest-heroes.ru

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (14.85K)
I have always considered XOM to be a reals contributor to my investment strategy and too advantage of the price slide per share that happened in Oct. 2023 to current date Like any investment there should be a balance and so I be entering 2024 with 1200 shares and actually look for share price increase during the year.

Allday
B
Bruce Bohannon
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (5.86K)
Thanks for your work here.
M
Money 29
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (5.69K)
Well managed company dividend aristocrat XOM, down 4%, YTD, fair valuation and a decent yield.
Power Investments profile picture
Power Investments
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (54)
I don’t see how/why you forecast a price target over $125 per share. I don’t see oil rising above $90 per barrel unless geopolitical conflicts worsen in 2024.
B
BillFenn
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (700)
Pump more oil and sell it for less? How is that a good business model?
b
bongoFL
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (174)
Nice analysis … Thank you for this morning’s read!
