A Needed Pause To Refresh

cagkansayin

Over the past few days, I discussed my increasing concerns for what have been parabolic moves in the major market averages, desperately in need of a pullback to resolve an extremely overbought condition. Yesterday, the rocket ship ran out of gas in its attempt to produce ten consecutive days of gains, starting its descent midday for no apparent reason other than pure exhaustion. This will hopefully be a meaningful enough pause or pullback to refresh the uptrend. While that may mean that Santa Claus arrived early this year, it is nothing to complain about for those of us who have been fully invested over the past seven weeks. If Santa does not show, it has nothing to do with the incoming economic data, which continues to point to an improving economic backdrop for equities.

Finviz

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index soared in December, well ahead of expectations, as the outlook for inflation and the jobs market improved dramatically. Most importantly, inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to their lowest level since late 2000. That is music to the Fed's ears, especially after having pivoted to multiple rate cuts in 2024. Consumers are confident because price increases are abating, especially for gasoline, jobs remain plentiful, real wages are rising, and those who invest are now seeing green in their portfolios. That wealth effect should propel us to a solid start for the year in January.

Bloomberg

I have encouraged investors to focus on rates of change when analyzing the high-frequency economic data over the past year, because it is not the absolute numbers that matter, but the direction in which they are headed. The housing market has faced tremendous headwinds all year long, which is obviously due to rising prices and rising mortgage rates. Both looked poised to move in positive directions for consumers in 2024, which should be a tailwind for economic growth.

Bloomberg

Yesterday's existing home sales number was abysmal on an absolute basis with an annualized 3.82 million contract closings in November, hovering near a decade low. Still, last month's number showed an uptick and was better than expected. Mortgage rates have declined for five weeks in a row, reaching their lowest level since June, and falling below 7% from their peak of over 8%. That should stimulate more existing home sales in the coming months. It is clearly stimulating new home construction, as starts surged 14.8% to a six-month high in November. That is the highest level since April 2022.

Bloomberg

An improvement in supply along with lower mortgage rates are positive rates of change for consumers, who account for 70% of our economic growth. A resilient economy should limit the drawdown in any pullback we have in the stock market, but that won't prevent the bears from trying to raise doubts in investors' minds.

Note in the S&P 500 chart below that the exceedingly overbought condition we still find the market in today could warrant a pullback of as much as 8% from its recent high without disturbing the uptrend. I doubt we will see that, but yesterday's 1.5% decline was not sufficient for doing the job. I think we could see more volatility as we start the new year, resulting in an index level that falls within a range of 4,500-4,600 before we make a run at new all-time highs. That would be a healthy pause to refresh.