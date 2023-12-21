Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Plains GP Holdings: Steady As She Goes

Volatility Surfer
Summary

  • Plains GP Holdings is rated as a hold at current levels after a strong performance in 2023.
  • Plains American's strategy of maintaining steady long-term growth in capital expenditure sets it apart from peers.
  • PAGP's ideal entry point is when it trades closer to a 7.5-8x multiple, offering a more favorable price for investors.

After a spectacular run-up through 2023, I would rate PAGP as a hold at today's levels. The most recent quarter provided good insight into PAA's continuing strategy and provided comfort to investors, especially those focused on the long-term.

Volatility Surfer
Investing since the dot com crash. Searching for a little wisdom every day. I enjoy uncovering quality dividend ideas for my retirement portfolio. With my play money, I enjoy hunting for commodity multi-baggers. Gold and silver bull.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Okay, but why would you write the article about PAGP? The operating company is PAA. PAGP is just a corporate entity that holds PAA units, it conducts no business on its own. Control is by a unified board of directors.
