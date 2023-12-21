Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Warner Bros. Discovery Is Down 6% On Paramount Acquisition Talks (Downgrade)

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery has recently engaged in talks of potentially acquiring Paramount Global.
  • The potential deal could put Warner Bros. Discovery back at square one and reverse any improvements it's recently made to improving cash flows.
  • Although talks are in the preliminary phase, the development impacts investors' confidence in management's ability in righting Warner Bros. Discovery's ship amid rapid declines in linear TV that are outpacing DTC margin expansion.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2023

Dimitrios Kambouris

In our most recent coverage of the Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) stock, we had discussed why the company is not yet out of the woods on its post-merger restructuring efforts. Specifically, we had highlighted recent improvements in

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
8.53K Followers

Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve.

Livy runs the investing group Livy Investment Research. They provide deep-dive coverage, interactive financial models, industry primers and community chat. Livy covers companies that are playing a fundamental role in tackling existing technology hurdles capable of capitalizing on long-term growth frontiers. They include electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, cloud-computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and analytics – all of which are disrupting legacy norms and contributing towards a more efficient, value-adding economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

M
Minor Enthusiast
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (574)
Stock deal. Lots of synergies. Further improvements in FCF. Strong buy.
L
Land Man21
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (1.48K)
AKA your only suggestion for WBD it to sell its assets for a 50-80% premium, you make a quick gain, and then move on to your next pick? The industry is shrinking, they need content / content throughput to retain market share in digital media.

You do realize that the only reason Paramount has a depressed OIBDA is because of its excessive content spend on Paramount+ in order to build its streaming service right?

What if Paramount+ is shuddered, majority of the content rolled into Max, and the content spend is scaled back / licensed out? How does that impact your financial picture? How would that impact OIBDA? How many of the Paramount assets can be sold to pay off the debt, if needed while Warner keeps the rest?

What if WBD simply acquires NAI and gains control of Paramount? From there they bundle the streaming service via a JV, ration back the content spend and tech cost, how will that look?

Perfect example of shoot first and ask questions later without understanding the nuances of each company.
sourdo profile picture
sourdo
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (2.75K)
My lame comment was flagged by a bot, for "review"

No more money will be spent here.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WBD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.