Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Expeditors International: Taking The Profit And Moving On

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
829 Followers

Summary

  • Expeditors International of Washington stock has returned 24% since my first publication over a year ago, outperforming the S&P.
  • While the original thesis rested on a strong performance in a slowing economy and low valuation, the situation has completely reversed this time around.
  • The company's stock price has been boosted by stock buybacks, but declining income and rising valuations raise concerns.
  • I believe the risks of holding this stock far outweigh the benefits. I have closed my position and will be reallocating the capital.

Young woman using the digital tablet in a warehouse

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Expeditors International of Washington (NYSE:EXPD) was my first coverage on Seeking Alpha. I have been investing for a while but this was the first company I decided to go public with my research

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
829 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EXPD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EXPD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXPD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.