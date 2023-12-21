Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Trinity Capital: When Taking Additional 2-3% Yield Compared To Peers Is Not Justified

Dec. 21, 2023 11:21 AM ETTrinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)5 Comments
Summary

  • Trinity Capital Inc. is a BDC focused on providing debt and equipment financing to growth stage companies.
  • The portfolio consists mainly of term loans and equipment financings, with a very minimal skew towards the equity component. Plus, most of investments are based on floating rates.
  • While Trinity Capital offers a high yield of 13% and it has a great portfolio structure, it carries significant risk due to its heavy exposure to small companies in a cash burn cycle.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) is an internally managed BDC, which is more focused towards providing debt and equipment financing to growth stage, typically SMEs, companies.

The overarching investment objective of TRIN is to deliver attractive current income and, to

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Today, 11:38 AM
I, like most here, are looking at total return. If you do total return charting for 1 year, against some of the heavyweights, TRIN comes out way ahead: TRIN = 56.88%, MAIN= 29.73, HTGC =40.80, FSK = 33.26, BXSL = 38.29. Also it is pretty much being said across the world by the "experts" that they see huge tailwinds for small companies, rather than large or mega caps, during the next 1-2 years. Rates are projected to come down, not up from here. During 2023, the gains of the markets were concentrated in a handful of mega caps for the most part, but going forward there will most likely be a widening of the market participating in the upside. Most small caps have been crushed during the last year due to doomsday projections that they would not survive. I like TRIN's risk/reward profile going forward. Especially with internal management. Oh, they just expanded their office space in Phoenix and have also opened an office in San Diego area. Those are two gigantic boom towns for tech and life sciences in which they have boots on the ground.
Today, 11:52 AM
@Big Red Income Farmer there is a fundamental difference between small caps that generate cash and are say included in the Russell, and small companies which burn cash, operate in inherently risky industries and are backed by VCs (not even PEs). I like small caps, but not the profile against which TRIN is exposed
Today, 11:56 AM
@Roberts Berzins, CFA yeah, I vaguely remember some tremendous cash burning companies in the past. They didn’t do very well. Amazon, Tesla. I definitely would not want to be associated with them during their cash burning years right? Every single tack and life science company is going to burn tremendous amount of cash at the beginning. but they also have the largest amount of upside possible.
Today, 11:31 AM
Reassuring analysis. I considered investing in TRIN based on another article. When I went to Trin's website I was a bit underwhelmed by some of the clients and some of the sectors. No doubt they likely serve a valuable service, just not my lane. Thank you.
Today, 11:50 AM
@Blobfish glad you find this useful:)
