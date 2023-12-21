Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alerian MLP ETF: Upgrading To 'Buy' With Midstream Sector Undervalued

Dec. 21, 2023
Summary

  • Alerian MLP ETF is "Buy" as the midstream space remains undervalued.
  • Energy Transfer is the top holding in AMLP and is one of the most attractive stocks in the midstream space.
  • All of AMLP's top holdings are trading below pre-pandemic historical norms for the midstream sector despite generally solid results over the past few years.

With the Magellan ONEOK (OKE) deal out of the way, it's time to take the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) back to a "Buy" rating. The ETF has generated an over 22% return since my original

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMLP, ET, EPD, SUN, WES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

