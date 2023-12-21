Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Price Hits New Highs And Strong Central Bank Buying Continues

Dec. 21, 2023 11:30 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG1 Comment
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.62K Followers

Summary

  • Gold is being supported by expectations of rate cuts by the Fed, safe haven buying, and strong central bank purchases.
  • Central banks are looking to diversify their foreign reserves, and gold is the asset of choice as they look to diversify away from the U.S. dollar.
  • The gold equities are positioned to benefit from sustained record high gold prices as investors look for leveraged and diversified exposure to the gold sector.

Gold Ingot with clipping path

t_kimura

Gold is supported by expectations that the Fed will start to cut rates soon, safe haven buying due to global geopolitical risk, and strong central bank purchases, Portfolio Manager Ima Casanova explains. She also shares our outlook for gold prices in 2024

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.62K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Common Sense Investor99 profile picture
Common Sense Investor99
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (106)
And lets not forget the Government Deficit. At the current rate of adding 2 trillion a year to the Federal Deficit, it won't be long until we reach reckoning day, and when we do, you will wish you bought some gold.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJPFF--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.