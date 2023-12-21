Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 In 2024: Bear Market Before All-Time High

Summary

  • As always, analysts remain upbeat on corporate America over the coming year, however, Wall Street isn't as optimistic about the S&P 500 as it usually is.
  • We see 2024 unfolding in a V-shape similar to the 2022-2023 (combined) pattern: Big dive first, (though not as) big recovery later.
  • The bigger and later (in the year) the dive - the harder it will be for the following recovery to fully compensate for the decline.
  • The election tends to be a positive catalyst, however, if the S&P 500 reaches a bottom late in the year there won't be enough time for a full recovery.
  • Overall, we believe that the dive is going to be big enough and the bottom won't be reached before mid-year, consequently seeing the index ending 2024 below YE 2023 level.
Business strategy planning from 2023 to 2024 recovery

smshoot

Prologue

Since 1928, there have been 9 back-to-back 20%+ years for the S&P 500 Index (SP500)(SPX): 1935/6, 1950/1, 1954/5, 1975/6, 1982/3, 1995/6, 1996/7, 1997/8, 1998/9.

Not a single back-to-back 20%+ year for SPX in the 21st century.

Based on

The Fortune Teller is a team of two analysts with over 30 years of market experience between them. One of the principles is a formerly licensed investment advisor with a background in asset management. They also hold BAs in Accounting & Economics and Computer Sciences, as well as MBAs, which they use to inform their stock selections

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WHEEL OF FORTUNE'S ("WOF") FUNDS MACRO PORTFOLIO ("FMP") either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Thanks for the analysis and insights. I am not disagreeing with the forecast but would like to pick up on two points: (1) You ask why analysts expect the market to do better in H2? Isn't this due to timing of interest rate drops, which will be expected to start Q1-Q2 and then ramp up so there will be a strong tailwind for H2? (2) You mention 2007 as a lesson from history. But wasn't the recession a financial crisis mainly caused by a housing bubble and over supply with the subprime mortgage crisis? The argument for a recession in 2024 seems to be more based on a [relatively short period] of high interest rates having a delayed impact on the economy. S&P 500 companies are also heavily export focused and earnings in 2023 have been achieved in the context of major slowdown in China and sub 1% GDP growth in Europe. If China and Europe grow faster in 2024 this is another tailwind for major US [exporting] companies. Also, India is expected to account for nearly one-fifth of world economic growth over the next 5 years and already is the world's second largest oil importer. This is another tailwind about to reach critical size and India will rapidly become the 3rd biggest economy in the world.
