S&P 500 In 2024: Much Ado (Volatility) About Nothing (Return)

The Macro Teller
Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index, Nasdaq 100-Index, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all have 7-week winning streaks.
  • Long-dated US Treasury bills enter bull market, while money flows into stocks and out of US Treasuries.
  • Retail traders are highly confident, but history suggests modest gains until sentiment resets.
  • We expect volatility to increase in 2024, but that won't have a major (negative) effect of stocks. The downside is limited to about only 8%.
  • Whether we see a move down or not, we see no reason for the SPX to stop its march higher because 5000 by the end of 2024 would be just as reasonable as 4700-4800 by the end of 2023 is.
Welcome merry Christmas and happy new year in 2024,

Dilok Klaisataporn

[Another] Week of Records

The S&P 500 Index (SPX, SP500) is up 7 straight weeks - longest weekly win streak since September 2017.

On a weekly close basis, the index is now only ~1% below its all-time high.

The Macro Teller
The Macro Teller has over 30 years of investing experience, including 25 as an investment manager. He holds a BA in Accounting and Economics, as well as an MBA in Finance. He is a licensed CPA and had been a licensed investment advisor in various countries, including the US (Series 7 & 66).

He runs the investing group Macro Trading Factory along with his team where they offer two easy to follow portfolios: Funds Macro Portfolio and Rose's Income Garden. Although the two portfolios are very different they share the same goal: Outperforming the market SPY on a risk-adjusted basis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MACRO TRADING FACTORY'S ("MTF") FUNDS MACRO PORTFOLIO ("FMP") AND ROSE'S INCOME GARDEN ("RIG") either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

bluescorpion0
Today, 1:10 PM
what is so reasonable at 4700 in 2023 at nose bleed gaap earnings multiples that rival the nifty fifties or dot com bust?
Blue Chip Investor
Today, 12:40 PM
So invest in $RSP, $IWM, and $SGOV?
HenryBL
Today, 12:06 PM
Loving all the Bull and Bear forecasts for 2024! But I think the forecast in this article is most likely. I think we are in a very different position than we were in back in 2007 and there are less risks and more tailwinds. I see a market correction in Q1 followed by a bull market as the first interest rate cuts actually take place. I also think S&P 500 revenue and earnings will be supported by faster (albeit still low) growth in China and Europe in 2024 vs. 2023 and rapidly growing demand from India as its economy reaches critical mass
The Macro Teller
Today, 12:31 PM
Thanks @HenryBL
We've presented the two main opinions we have in (our) house [The other one: seekingalpha.com/...] and while they're different the key message both of them hold is: This stock market is skewed towards the downside.

The downside risk is greater than the upside potential.

Of course, if you manage to catch the bottom (no matter how low it is) - you're in a favorable position, however who can?...

What are the lowest and highest levels you see the SPX touching in 2024?
HenryBL
Today, 1:18 PM
@The Macro Teller Thanks for the reply. I’m more of a long term income investor and definitely not an index trader. But my two cents would be we go up to around 4800-4900 by end of year and then there is a correction to around 4600-4700 during Q1 until the first rate fall and then we bounce up and down to around 5000-5200 by end of year so around 5% growth next year. I’ve piled into bonds months ago so if the correction is much bigger I plan to sell some bonds to avail of lower priced stocks but only if it’s a really big drop (15%+) otherwise prefer to keep hold of my high yield bonds and drip feed my stocks on dips
