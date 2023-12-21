Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MicroStrategy: It's All About MacroStrategy

Mike Fay
Summary

  • For all intents and purposes, MSTR is essentially a leveraged Bitcoin ETF.
  • With spot ETF approvals widely expected in January and asset managers bidding against each other for BTC, the biggest winners may be MSTR shareholders.
  • April's BTC halving event is yet another catalyst that should push the price of the top cryptocurrency to new highs in the not-too-distant future.

Bitcoin Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Fans To Miami

Joe Raedle

As we approach the end of 2023, investors have enjoyed one of the most eye-popping short-term rallies in recent memory. After bottoming at 4,100 on October 27th, the S&P 500 has rallied over 16% in less than 8 weeks. This two-month performance, which has

Mike Fay
5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSTR, GBTC, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Comments (4)

darwoods profile picture
darwoods
Today, 1:05 PM
Comments (252)
Well said. Long $MSTR, $BTC, $GBTC and all the miners $CLSK $BITF $HUT $RIOT and $MARA. Miners will outperform all in the next 12 months. Cheers!
FourDecadeStreetExec profile picture
FourDecadeStreetExec
Today, 12:40 PM
Comments (73)
What is the calculation of BTC per share after the recent share sales and Bitcoin purchases? Any idea?

The convertible debt with a zero coupon isn’t really debt per se as it will be converted to additional shares in all likelihood. So, I’d net the BTC value after subtracting only the straight debt.

I’d bet Saylor will raise both convertible and straight debt. The latter is a no-brainer given his perspective on fiat debasement, as you aptly point out.
m
magenta17
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (5.27K)
Good proxy stock for Bitcoin! Longz MSTR! :-)
