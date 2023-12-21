Plug Power: Heavy Cash Burn, Weak Financials, Going Concern Risk

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Plug Power's (NASDAQ:PLUG) heavy cash burn and dwindling liquidity base infer more near-term dilutive events that raise the specter of the entrenchment of steep losses for current shareholders. PLUG has already lost 64% of its value year to date and has failed to participate in the December rally with a continued deterioration of already bad financials, setting up the hydrogen company for a make-or-break 2024. The core aggregate financial metric for bears and bulls alike is PLUG's cash and equivalents, restricted cash, available-for-sale securities, and equity securities of $792.4 million as of the end of its third quarter. This was set against a third-quarter free cash burn of $410.4 million. Hence, there is set to be a material liquidity gap in the event of cash burn for PLUG over the next year.

PLUG is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem and is hoping to tap tax credits for green hydrogen production that are set to be provided by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. Draft guidance for claiming hydrogen production tax credits was leaked earlier this month and looks to be more prohibitive than initial expectations. Hydrogen production would have to be powered by renewable energy power projects built within the last three years and operating in their regional grid to qualify for the $3 per kilogram credit. Producers must also prove that their output is powered by renewables every hour from 2028, up from an annual requirement. PLUG has come out to state that the leaked rules would render its projects in New York and Texas economically unviable, and hinted at pausing development.

Liquidity Constraints

PLUG has historically had to lean on the sale of equity securities, convertible notes, and convertible preferred stock to plug its liquidity gap, with its diluted weighted average shares outstanding up 174% over the last five years. To be clear, PLUG has expanded its share count by a roughly 35% rate every year since 2019 to counter cash burn from what's currently an accumulated deficit balance of $3.8 billion at the end of the third quarter. Net loss for the last 9 months stood at $726.4 million, with net cash burn from operating activities at $863.9 million over this same period. The company also has had to raise a going concern risk.

These losses are simply not sustainable and PLUG's ability to stage dilutive events is rendered more difficult by its currently comparatively low valuation, with common shares currently swapping hands at a 2.9x price-to-sales multiple, down 90% from roughly 30x two years ago. What does this mean? The sale of new equity securities becomes comparatively more expensive and less viable. PLUG would at minimum have to sell $208 million of new shares to plug its estimated liquidity gap in 2024, around 8% of its current market cap, rising to 27% of its market cap on the high end of the estimate. This rough estimate takes the trailing 12-month free cash burn as of the end of the third quarter and reduces it by roughly 20%.

Market Cap $2.67 billion Current Liquidity $792.4 million Estimated Cash Burn For Fiscal 2024 $1 billion to $1.5 billion Estimated Liquidity Gap $208 million to $707.6 million Click to enlarge

The Fed To The Rescue?

PLUG is positioning itself to play a key role in the future hydrogen economy of the US and is building an end-to-end hydrogen ecosystem that will include production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company generated revenue of $198.71 million for its third quarter, up 5.4% over its year-ago comp but a miss by $23 million on consensus estimates.

Plug Power October 2023 Investor Presentation

Third quarter GAAP gross profit margin was negative at 69.4%, a sequential deterioration from negative 24.4% in the second quarter. Critically, the current model is simply not economical, with total operating expenses at $136 million rising by $114 million over its year-ago comp.

Plug Power Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Form 10-Q

Gross profit margins have in essence been negative since PLUG went public, but have faced deterioration in recent quarters. The third quarter was a continuation of a trend that has left PLUG losing more money on more sales. This is the opposite of scaling operations, with interest rates currently at 22-year highs of 5.25% to 5.50% further complicating the outlook for using debt to expand its cash runway. However, this should change once the Fed starts cutting interest rates as soon as the first half of 2024 with the December FOMC dot plot showing 3 rate cuts of 75 basis points through 2024. I raised the possibility of a short squeeze when I last covered PLUG. The short interest at nearly 30% is still high, and positive news on the hydrogen subsidy front could still act as a catalyst to form a risk for short sellers.

Citi (C) is estimating PLUG will require at least $500 million over the next two quarters, or $250 million per quarter, with a potential fundraising event in the third quarter of 2024 at the latest. This specter of dilution will continue to dampen investor sentiment for the common shares. PLUG is a sell, with near-term cash burn and dilution highly likely against zombie-like operations that have been kept alive by constant external capital. This was easy to come by in the ZIRP era, but is now more scarce.