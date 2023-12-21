S&P 500 In 2024: Bumpy Ride To New Highs

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

For S&P 500 in 2024, I predict a very bumpy ride ending at 5,625!

The consensus earnings forecast of analysts and economists for 2024 is $250.

The above numbers assume that PE will grow to 22.50.

At the time this article is written, we witness the beginning of a strong new bull market. This happens as the long expected economic recession failed to materialize. I, firmly believe that the bull market will strengthen over the next year.

My beliefs are supported by the following expectations:

No economic recession in 2024

Inflation will trend lower, toward the FED target of 2%

The FED will not raise interest rates

Government spending will stay at current levels

AI and other technological advances will increase productivity

RECESSION LIKELIHOOD

For over two years, many economists believed that a recession is both imminent and inevitable. The US Leading Economic Index has declined every single month since February 2022. In order to fight inflation, the Federal Reserve Bank has raised the rates 11 times starting in March 2022.

While there have been two quarters with negative GDP growth rates, the labor market stayed strong with decreasing unemployment, new jobs creation and increasing labor participation. The employment picture shows very few signs of distress; the unemployment is near historically low levels at 3.7%.

The US consumer spending stays at high levels. That is reflected in strong outperformance of the Consumer Discretionary sector and underperformance of the defensive sectors, Staples, Health Care and Utilities.

The consensus earnings forecast of analysts and economists for 2024 is a range from $230 to $270 with a median of $250.

INFLATION TRENDS

The inflation rate has been in steady decline for over a year now, standing now at 3.1%. The Federal Reserve Bank sees the inflation drop to 2.4% by December 2024.

INTEREST RATES

Currently the Fed funds rate stands in the 5.25% to 5.50% range. At their latest meeting on December 13, the FED published its anticipation of a range between 4.50 to 4.75% by December 2024. That implies a total of 0.75% rate cut, likely done in three installments of 0.25% each.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN?

I hope that the government will function normally in 2024, although anything may happen during a presidential election year. Based on past history, during presidential election years the government spending is at highest levels to stimulate the economy.

The markets benefit from high levels of liquidity with the US High Yield Index Spread at very low levels. The high yield spread now stands at 3.46, way down from its peak at 5.99 in July 2022. In March 2020 during the COVID market crash the spread top was at 10.87.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES

After a brutal selloff of technology stocks in the first nine months of 2022, the technology sector reversed and made tremendous gains over the past twelve months. The “magnificent seven” mega cap stocks are poised to continue being profitable in 2024.

RISKS

There are numerous risks that may negatively affect the evolution of the markets. Here are a sample of negative outcomes that may derail my scenario.

There will be a recession sometime in 2024 Inflation will return with vengeance The FED will raise again the interest rates in order to fight inflation Congress will enact spending cuts or cause a government shutdown Geopolitical events: trade wars, trade restrictions and other conflicts

All of the above have the potential to stall and reverse the upward trajectory of the market.

CONCLUSION

While nobody can predict what will really happen over the course of next year, at this point in time, my belief is that the S&P 500 will have a tumultuous ride with big ups and downs, but will, nevertheless finish way up, somewhere in a range between 5,175 and 6,075. My target is the middle of that range, $5,625.