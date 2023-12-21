Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500 In 2024: Bumpy Ride To New Highs

Dec. 21, 2023 12:28 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPY, IVV, VOO, SPX4 Comments
Toma Hentea profile picture
Toma Hentea
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Predicted S&P 500 ending at 5,625 in 2024.
  • Consensus earnings forecast for 2024 is $250.
  • Belief in a strengthening bull market supported by no recession, lower inflation, unchanged interest rates, stable government spending, and technological advances.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Adaptive Momentum Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Businessman looking to the future with telescope

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

For S&P 500 in 2024, I predict a very bumpy ride ending at 5,625!

The consensus earnings forecast of analysts and economists for 2024 is $250.

The above numbers assume that PE will grow to

ADAPTIVE MOMENTUM INVESTING

Apply the results of our research to achieve superior returns while keeping losses manageable during severe market corrections.

Get access to our four portfolios:

  • High yield bond ETFs
  • Non-leveraged broad market ETFs
  • High 3X Leverage ETFs
  • Top Momentum Large-cap stocks

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL today

This article was written by

Toma Hentea profile picture
Toma Hentea
2.53K Followers

Toma Hentea, PhD. is a University Professor Emeritus with extensive research experience in developing quantitative system models with application to financial markets. His market exposure is varied in accordance to the state of leading US and global economic indicators. Options and leverage are used to enhance the performance of his investments.

Toma leads the investing group Adaptive Momentum Investing, where he applies computational algorithms to evaluate the market state (risk on/off). He uses adaptive momentum strategies to construct robust stock and ETF quant portfolios, aiming at achieving double digit annual returns. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

RettW profile picture
RettW
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (1.19K)
In graphing your SPY “risk on” baseline vs MGK long term, the latter beats the former x 1.7.
K
KFYY
Today, 1:11 PM
Comments (2.82K)
@Toma Hentea

Very interesting! Thank you!

Have you read the last analysis published on Seeking Alpha by @John Hussman ? It is very interesting because his view is somehow exactly in the opposite direction to your view.
RettW profile picture
RettW
Today, 1:15 PM
Comments (1.19K)
@KFYY Dr Hussman ALWAYS has the exact opposite of a Bull view. One year he will be right.
s
schris1960
Today, 1:09 PM
Comments (131)
I like it. Hope you’re right.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
IVV
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.