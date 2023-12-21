Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GNR: Ride The Growth Of Global Demand

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
172 Followers

Summary

  • The SPDR® S&P Global Natural Resources ETF is an alternative to the S&P 500 for long-term saving.
  • GNR focuses on natural resources and offers diversified equity exposure across agribusiness, energy, and metals & mining sectors.
  • GNR has a lower PE ratio and higher dividend yield compared to the S&P 500, potentially providing better long-term returns.

Farmer"s hand with soy bean

Drs Producoes

Some of my acquaintances doubt that the S&P 500 is the best fund for long-term saving and compounding. They sometimes ask me what sector or market might be currently undervalued and a better buy for today. In essence, the question is

This article was written by

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
172 Followers
My name is Joe Parrish. I first entered investing in 2020 as an individual value investor, keen to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy shares at attractive prices. From May 2022 to May 2023, I worked as an investment advisory representative at Fidelity Investments. I am now self-employed through other ventures.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Today, 1:07 PM
Comments (11.41K)
Excellent commentary and data. Fair and balanced.

As pointed out in "risks" section of article, demand can be cyclical , so commodity-related investing could be volatile.

For those interested in a commodities allocation with slightly less volatility than 100% in GNR, consider pairing it with COM (Direxion Auspice Broad Cmdty Strat ETF). No K-1.

COM webpage: www.direxion.com/...

Paired backtest with COM & GNR: www.portfoliovisualizer.com/...

Head to head: COM's active management approach has mitigated the volatility of the average commodities fund (e.g. BCI and DBC). See especially Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

www.portfoliovisualizer.com/...

Disclosure: I am long GNR and COM (50:50).
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GNR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GNR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GNR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.