Platinum group metals ("PGM") are rare, as most of the annual output comes from just two countries, South Africa and Russia. While Russia leads the world in palladium output, South Africa dominates platinum supplies. South African production is primary, while most Russian output is a byproduct of nickel production in Siberia's Norilsk region.

Platinum group metals include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and ruthenium. However, only platinum and palladium have the liquidity necessary for futures contracts. Platinum and palladium are rare precious metals. They are also industrial metals as their density and melting points make them critical ingredients in jewelry, automobile catalysts, refining catalysts, and other industrial uses.

Hold and silver, the most liquid precious metals, trade on the CME's COMEX division, while platinum and palladium futures are on the NYMEX division, which lists the energy commodities as oil refineries require the platinum group metals.

Platinum and palladium prices moved lower in 2023 and could offer significant value in 2024 at the current price levels. The Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) owns platinum and palladium for market participants seeking exposure to rare and volatile metals at the end of 2023.

Palladium prices had tanked- A bullish shift in December

Palladium is the least liquid precious metal trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's COMEX and NYMEX divisions. Palladium experienced an incredible rally that took the price to an all-time high in 2022, where it ran out of upside steam and tanked. The price carnage took palladium futures below one-third the price at the March 2022 peak.

Ten-Year NYMEX Palladium Futures Chart (Barchart)

The ten-year palladium futures chart highlights the dramatic decline that took the least liquid precious metal 72.5% lower from a record $3,380.50 high in March 2022 to a $930.20 low in December 2023. Meanwhile, if nearby NYMEX palladium futures close 2023 above the $1,124.40 per ounce level, they will put in a bullish key reversal pattern on the monthly chart. The last monthly bullish reversal was in August 2018, when palladium settled at $980.30 per ounce and took off on the upside on a multiyear rally, culminating at the March 2022 record high. Palladium futures for March delivery were at the $1,208 per ounce level on December 22.

The recent price action in palladium could mean the end of the bearish trend from March 2022 and a resumption of a bullish path of the least resistance in 2024.

Platinum remains weak

Platinum futures went nowhere fast in 2023, with the price trending in the narrowest range in years.

Ten-Year NYMEX Platinum Futures Chart (Barchart)

The monthly chart illustrates platinum traded from an April $1,129.80 high to a November 2023 $838.60 low, a $291.20 trading range. The ranges over the past years have been:

2022- $350.00

2021- $397.00

2020- $486.90

2019- $205.90.

In 2023, nearby NYMEX platinum traded in the narrowed band since 2019. Platinum's price action was weak but outperformed palladium as the precious metal consolidated.

Four reasons for a rally in 2024- COP28, rarity, supply concentration, geopolitics

The four factors supporting platinum and palladium prices in 2024 are:

COP28- In a recent Seeking Alpha article on the COP28 draft, I highlighted that fossil fuels will continue to power the world. Gasoline is the most ubiquitous petroleum product. Meanwhile, automobile catalytic converters require platinum and palladium, as do oil refineries that crack petroleum into gasoline and distillates. A lack of consensus on addressing climate change supports oil production and consumption, which is bullish for platinum and palladium demand, as their resistance to heat allows them to clean toxic emissions from the environment.

Rarity- Total 2023 platinum production is around 181 metric tons, or 5.808 million ounces. Palladium output is 6.2 million ounces or 193 metric tons. Considering gold output is 4,533 tons, or over 145 million ounces, platinum and palladium are scarce metals.

Supply concentration- South Africa is the leading platinum producer, with over 68% of the world's annual output. Russia is second, with around 15.5% of yearly mine supplies. Russia leads in palladium output with 42% in 2022, with South Africa a close second, producing 38% of global supplies. Russia and South Africa produce 83.5% of the world's platinum and 80% of annual palladium output, creating significant supply concentration.

Geopolitics- The bifurcation of the world's nuclear powers has created divisions between the U.S./Europe and China/Russia. The Chinese and Russians are leading members of the BRICS bloc, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Therefore, the BRICS bloc dominates platinum and palladium production. Geopolitical divisions have significant ramifications for world trade, which could create deficits in platinum group metals and shortages in leading consuming countries in 2024 and beyond.

At the current price levels, platinum and palladium could be compelling investments for the coming year.

SPPP owns physical platinum and palladium bullion

The most direct route for a risk position in platinum and palladium is the physical market for bars and coins. While the NYMEX futures provide a delivery mechanism, they involve margin, which creates leverage that increases risks. The fund profile for the Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust states:

Fund Profile for the SPPP Product (Seeking Alpha)

SPPP invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion. As of November 30, 2023, SPPP's holdings included:

Holdings of the SPPP ETF Product (sprott.com)

At $10.37 per share on December 21, SPPP had $119.7 million in assets under management. SPPP trades an average of 123,387 shares daily and charges a 1.00% management fee.

Chart of the SPPP Product (Barchart)

The chart shows a 58% decline from $21.59 in May 2021 to $9.06 per share in December 2023. Meanwhile, a close above $10.52 at the end of 2023 would put in a bullish key reversal on SPPP's monthly chart.

An investment, not a trading product

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is a value investment in the leading platinum group metals. 2023 was a bearish year for platinum and palladium, with SPP making lower lows in seven of twelve months.

Scarcity, energy market dynamics, supply concentration, and the geopolitical landscape favor higher prices for the rare metals. Tucking away platinum and palladium for the future could yield significant rewards. Platinum and palladium are far less liquid metals than gold and silver. Illiquidity can lead to substantial price volatility on the up and downsides. We have seen boom-and-bust price action in palladium over the past years, and platinum's consolidation could lead to a significant recovery rally. I favor these metals for 2024, and the SPPP product provides exposure.