24 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A New Dividend King, To Finish 2023

As we enter the last full week of 2023, let me be the first to wish you and your family a happy, healthy, and wealthy holiday season. Next week is an absolute gift, with 24 dividend increases, including the new Dividend King Nucor (NUE). Nucor is celebrating its 50th annual dividend increase, a tremendous achievement for any company.

As a dividend-growth investor, I can't get enough of my dividends. Receiving dividend checks is one of the great joys of investing life. Not only that, but companies that consistently increase their payouts perform significantly better than those that don't. As someone who closely monitors these companies, I'm happy to share valuable insights on upcoming dividend increases. With these lists, you can confidently expect to see the top stocks expected to raise their dividends in the upcoming week. I use this analysis for my portfolio construction and for timely buys.

How I Created The Lists

The information presented here is a result of merging two sources of data - the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from this website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. The process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with their future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown in dividends for at least five years.

Companies must have higher total dividends paid each year to be included in this list. Hence, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is when you must purchase shares to be eligible for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. It's important to note that if the ex-dividend date is a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have bought the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 1 Champion 6 Contender 11 Challenger 6 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Toro Company (TTC) 20 1.48 26-Dec-23 5.88% Contender Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) 6 3.3 26-Dec-23 7.69% Challenger SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 32 1.45 27-Dec-23 6.98% Champion American Tower Corporation (AMT) 13 3.22 27-Dec-23 4.94% Contender Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 11 6.12 27-Dec-23 4.65% Contender Nucor Corporation (NUE) 50 1.23 28-Dec-23 5.88% King Stryker Corporation (SYK) 30 1.11 28-Dec-23 6.67% Champion Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Common Shares (LECO) 28 1.32 28-Dec-23 10.94% Champion The York Water Company (YORW) 26 2.19 28-Dec-23 3.94% Champion McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 24 2.51 28-Dec-23 7.69% Contender Edison International (EIX) 20 4.54 28-Dec-23 5.69% Contender The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 16 0.22 28-Dec-23 3.45% Contender U.S. Bancorp (USB) 13 4.62 28-Dec-23 2.08% Contender Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 13 4.02 28-Dec-23 2.42% Contender TFI International Inc. Common Shares (TFII) 8 1.32 28-Dec-23 14.29% Challenger Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 7 5.48 28-Dec-23 1.47% Challenger Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 6 7.4 28-Dec-23 1.11% Challenger Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) 5 4.46 28-Dec-23 1.79% Challenger Realty Income Corporation (O) 30 5.43 29-Dec-23 0.39% Champion The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) 27 1.38 29-Dec-23 2.70% Champion CubeSmart Common Shares (CUBE) 14 4.53 29-Dec-23 4.08% Contender Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 12 0.68 29-Dec-23 4.89% Contender Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 11 1.61 29-Dec-23 7.14% Contender Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) 5 0.17 29-Dec-23 12.50% Challenger Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent TTC 0.34 0.36 5.88% INVH 0.26 0.28 7.69% SEIC 0.43 0.46 6.98% AMT 1.62 1.7 4.94% GTY 0.43 0.45 4.65% NUE 0.51 0.54 5.88% SYK 0.75 0.8 6.67% LECO 0.64 0.71 10.94% YORW 0.203 0.211 3.94% MKC 0.39 0.42 7.69% EIX 0.738 0.78 5.69% ENSG 0.058 0.06 3.45% USB 0.48 0.49 2.08% ARE 1.24 1.27 2.42% TFII 0.35 0.4 14.29% FCPT 0.34 0.345 1.47% IIPR 1.8 1.82 1.11% EPRT 0.28 0.285 1.79% O 0.256 0.257 0.39% ANDE 0.185 0.19 2.70% CUBE 0.49 0.51 4.08% A 0.225 0.236 4.89% RJF 0.42 0.45 7.14% PWR 0.08 0.09 12.50% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield. Unfortunately, after the strong rally, most are touching their 52-week highs.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High TTC 97.23 78.03 116.39 32.72 25% Off Low 16% Off High INVH 33.96 27.64 35.97 152.06 23% Off Low 6% Off High SEIC 63.58 52.2 64.43 18.7 22% Off Low 1% Off High AMT 211.05 153.03 229.61 52.97 38% Off Low 8% Off High GTY 29.43 25.95 35.11 25.04 13% Off Low 16% Off High NUE 175.67 128.54 180.89 39.74 37% Off Low 3% Off High SYK 288.43 234.84 306.07 51.28 23% Off Low 6% Off High LECO 214.35 138.12 219.99 34.45 55% Off Low 3% Off High YORW 38.36 35.24 45.87 37.27 9% Off Low 16% Off High MKC 66.93 59.13 93.4 32.77 13% Off Low 28% Off High EIX 68.77 58.82 73.39 63.03 17% Off Low 6% Off High ENSG 110.35 85.23 114.71 25.55 29% Off Low 4% Off High ARE 126.42 90.73 166.95 39.54 39% Off Low 24% Off High USB 42.46 26.47 47.84 14.84 60% Off Low 11% Off High TFII 120.84 97.11 137.78 18.18 24% Off Low 12% Off High FCPT 25.17 20.51 28.1 26.97 23% Off Low 10% Off High IIPR 98.34 60.4 107.55 49.95 63% Off Low 9% Off High EPRT 25.55 20.49 26.21 37.39 25% Off Low 3% Off High O 56.73 44.57 65.83 50.39 27% Off Low 14% Off High ANDE 55.11 32.79 56.46 0 68% Off Low 2% Off High CUBE 45.08 33.17 47.78 39.74 36% Off Low 6% Off High A 138.18 96.8 158.71 49.74 43% Off Low 13% Off High RJF 112.07 81.33 119.19 16.22 38% Off Low 6% Off High PWR 212.92 134.43 219.17 24.91 58% Off Low 3% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule IIPR 7.4 5.9 19.4 45.6 52.9 GTY 6.12 4.9 5.1 6.1 9 12.2 FCPT 5.48 -17.5 3.7 4.3 9.8 O 5.43 2.8 3 3 3.8 8.4 USB 4.62 3.2 4.6 8.6 8.5 13 EIX 4.54 5.4 5 4.1 8.1 8.6 CUBE 4.53 14 14.1 10.3 16.1 14.8 EPRT 4.46 4.7 6.5 37.7 42.1 ARE 4.02 5.2 5.4 6 7 9.9 INVH 3.3 20.5 19.9 19.5 22.7 AMT 3.22 46 12.5 15.4 19.4 18.6 MKC 2.51 6.2 8.2 8.7 8.8 11.2 YORW 2.19 4 4 4 3.9 6.2 RJF 1.61 23.5 19.4 18 16.2 19.6 TTC 1.48 13.6 9.7 17.1 16.8 18.7 SEIC 1.45 7.5 7.1 7.5 9.1 9 ANDE 1.38 2.8 1.9 2.3 5.7 3.7 LECO 1.32 14.3 9.3 10.4 12.3 11.7 TFII 1.32 29.6 22.2 16.6 10.7 17.8 NUE 1.23 2 8.2 6.1 3.3 7.3 SYK 1.11 7.9 9.3 9.8 11 10.9 A 0.68 7.4 17.9 8.9 10.4 9.6 ENSG 0.22 30.7 12.9 9.8 8.3 10 PWR 0.17 14.3 17 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment strategy involves finding stocks combining increasing dividends and consistently outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my dividend growth benchmark. This ETF has a remarkable track record of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven record of growing dividends. Investing in the ETF is better if a stock cannot beat the benchmark. I've added companies to my personal investment portfolio based on this analysis. I also routinely use this analysis to choose timely additional purchases.

With so many companies on the list, having a meaningful graph of them all is impossible. I've selected the ten with the highest 10-year dividend growth rates to compare against SCHD. I've chosen the 10-year dividend growth rate as the comparator, as that is one of the key metrics to be included in SCHD. It's also a proxy for success, as it is hard to continually grow a dividend over long periods without the share price following. Here are the results.

Data by YCharts

For reference, SCHD has returned 190% over the past decade.

The top performer was TFII, with a tremendous 542% total return, with much of it coming over the past three years.

SYK, CUBE, RJF, A, LECO, TTC, and AMT all outperformed SCHD, a rare feat if you follow these weekly articles. Those companies have added several points of alpha each year for an extended period, which is simply impressive.

Of the remainders, GTY lagged slightly, while SEIC lagged considerably.

Please do your due diligence before making any investment decision. Finally, thank you for reading these articles, and I look forward to bringing you more in 2024!