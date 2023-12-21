Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

24 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A New Dividend King, To Finish 2023

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
22.84K Followers

Summary

  • 24 dividend increases are expected next week, including Nucor's 50th annual dividend increase.
  • Consistently increasing dividend payouts leads to better performance for companies.
  • Have a wonderful holiday season!

Money gift box with red ribbon

elise_kurenbina

As we enter the last full week of 2023, let me be the first to wish you and your family a happy, healthy, and wealthy holiday season. Next week is an absolute gift, with 24 dividend increases, including the new Dividend King Nucor (

This article was written by

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
22.84K Followers
Derek is an individual investor seeking to navigate the investment world to provide a wealthy and stable retirement for his family. He aims to help fellow investors, notably younger investors, establish a plan to produce a growing income stream. Derek holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from the University of Delaware and lives with his wife and two children.Derek created and operates customstockalerts.com. It's a suite of utilities for investors to stay on top of all their stocks. Pick a company you're interested in, pick an alert type (price, dividend yield, PE, etc.) and a value. You'll get a text or email (your choice) when your value hits. Also, get alerts for upcoming dividends, including increases (works for stocks and ETFs). Use it as a chance to buy and collect the dividend!Come check me out at customstockalerts.com!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTC--
The Toro Company
INVH--
Invitation Homes Inc.
SEIC--
SEI Investments Company
AMT--
American Tower Corporation
GTY--
Getty Realty Corp.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.