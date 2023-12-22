DKosig

With the market looking forward to three potential rate cuts by the Fed in 2024, we're looking at sectors which should benefit from lower interest rates.

One of those sectors is the beaten-down utilities sector, which is down over 11% so far in 2023, being the worst-performing sector.

However, over the past month, certain utility stocks and utilities-focused funds, such as the BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI), have actually outperformed the S&P 500.

BUI is up 6% over the past month, while two of its top 10 utility holdings, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP), are both up over 4%, vs. a ~3% gain for the S&P 500. Another top 10 BUI holding, Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC), is up ~2.5%.

Of course, one month does not make for a major turnaround, but it may signal that the forward-looking market is seeing more favorable days ahead for utilities in 2024 as lower interest rates should lessen their expenses.

Fund Profile:

BUI's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities, Infrastructure, and Power Opportunities business segments anywhere in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains. (BUI site)

BUI pays monthly, managed/fixed distributions. It uses minimal leverage, but does sell covered calls to goose its income - 32.88% of its portfolio was overwritten as of 11/30/23. It has 63 holdings with a daily average volume of 82K.

Dividends:

At its 12/20/23 $21.16 closing price, BUI yielded 6.86%. It pays $.121/share monthly, generally going ex-dividend in mid-month and paying near the end of the month.

As of 6/30/23, BUI had covered its distributions by a factor of 1.26X, with realized gains covering the majority of the six months of distributions of $16.22M.

That's in sharp contrast to the full-year 2022 when NII and realized gains only covered 47%, $18.98M of the ~$32M in distributions, with the return of capital, ROC, covering the balance:

BUI site

Taxes:

For the calendar year 2023, coverage was quite different: BUI's distributions were covered by 42% in long-term gains, 14% in short-term gains, 25% in net income, and 19% in ROC.

BUI site

Holdings:

As of 11/30/23, utilities, BUI's top sector exposure, comprised ~47% of its portfolio. Capital goods, also known as plant, property and equipment comprised ~26% of its holdings, followed by ~9.6% in energy, ~5% in semiconductors, and ~4% exposures to services and materials:

BUI site

Large caps dominated the portfolio, at 93.64%, as of 11/30/23:

BUI site

BUI's top 10 holdings formed ~37% of its portfolio, topped by utility giant NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) at 7.17%, with 4.4% in German utility RWE, and 4.2% in multinational Utility ENEL.

BUI site

~57% of BUI's holdings are US-based, with ~36% based in Europe.

BUI site

Performance:

As we noted at the top of this article, BUI has had a much better performance over the past trading month. As of 11/30/23, its NAV rose 8.6% in one month, with a 5.4% total return.

Its cumulative NAV returns were ~13% over the past three years, 54% over the past five years, and ~114% over the past 10 years.

BUI site

YCharts' five-year chart shows BUI had a 54.4% total return over the past five years, vs. 38% for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLU), which is often used as a proxy for the sector:

YCharts

Valuations:

CEFs' daily valuations are calculated at the end of each trading day. Buying CEFs at deeper than historic discounts to NAV can be a useful strategy, due to mean reversion. As of the 12/19/23 close, BUI was trading at 3.85% discount to NAV/share. That's a deeper discount than its 1-, 3-, and 5-year average prices/NAV of -2.11%, 0.21%, and 1.69%.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

BUI's year-ending NAV/share peaked at $25.86 in 2021, before dropping more than 13% in 2022, to $22.37. It ended Q2 '23 at $22.96, but was $22.32 as of 12/19/23.

BUI site

Parting Thoughts:

If you want exposure to a sector, CEFs and ETFs can do the heavy lifting for you via picking which stocks to invest in. That being said, although these funds try to diversify your risk via holding multiple stocks and other vehicles, they're still vulnerable to major market events, such as a reversal in interest rates.

Looking forward, it appears that BUI should have better performance in 2024 due to the potential reversal in interest rate hikes. We rate it a Buy based upon its attractive yield, discount to NAV, and better performance prospects. However, don't bet the ranch, yet those rate drops aren't happening for a few months, or maybe not until the second half of 2023.

All tables are furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.