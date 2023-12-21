Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Permabear Sees A Rally, Angst And Euphoria In 2024

Dec. 21, 2023 12:56 PM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), IVV, VOO, SPX, SP5004 Comments
Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I'm predicting a potential euphoric top in the stock market within the next five or six quarters.
  • The banking sector may experience angst due to commercial real estate concerns, but this will lead to a flood of liquidity into risk assets.
  • AI-driven earnings are likely to surprise to the upside, with sectors like healthcare and industrial seeing significant margin expansion.
  • There is over a trillion dollars in money markets not normally there that can find its way into stocks and real estate.
  • The S&P 500 should set multiple new all-time highs in the next 18 months, but the biggest winners might be in small and mid caps.

When I predicted corrections for 2018, 2020 and 2022, I was called "permabear" by commenters and a few analysts. I wonder what they will call me now that I see the potential for a euphoric top to the stock

This article was written by

Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
25.53K Followers
Kirk Spano has managed money since the 1990s avoiding 3 major crashes, while creating income streams and finding high upside opportunities. He continues to manage wealth at his boutique investment firm and also consults for hedge funds and private equity. His passion is helping hardworking people make more money with less risk. Kirk is the leader of the investing group Margin of Safety Investing, where features include: the Quarterly Outlook & Game Plan, a monthly Global Trends ETF Report, access to the model portfolio & weekly research, buy & sell alerts, option strategies for cutting risk and retirement income, and chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 1:37 PM
Comments (4.08K)
Agree, smidcaps will rise…
earlyriser profile picture
earlyriser
Today, 1:36 PM
Comments (4.41K)
Let's see. Market is euphoric. Valuation is high. Market expects a soft landing, but also expects 6 cuts by the fed starting in March. What me worry? Sounds like a recipe for a huge up market? Call me skeptical.
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (5.11K)
The 4 indicator average valuation chart is killer. +1 Like... just for that one I have missed in my readings.

I am not so optimistic. Seems everyone wants to be a bull today. If crude oil goes up soon, inflation is back to 4% or 5% and ruins the whole bullish stock thesis.
R
RobinAA
Today, 1:05 PM
Comments (840)
Good article
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

