Intel Vs. AMD: Intel For The Win In 2024

Tech Stock Pros
Summary

  • We continue to prefer Intel Corporation over Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  • While AMD ran-up post-AI event and release of MI300X, we continue to think Intel is better positioned to outperform in 1H24.
  • We see the PC and Server/Datacenter markets recovering in 2024, improving sales for both players, but we think AMD’s share gain against Intel is moderating, and Intel’s share is stabilizing.
  • We see more room for Intel to outperform expectations and don’t see AMD materially beating its $2B in AI revenue expectation.
  • We also see a higher risk profile for AMD, as we expect an AI correction sometime next year.
Bull and bear

ugurhan

This month, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) lifted the hood on their AI capabilities and plans for 2024. Both companies held their AI events last week: INTC's AI

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

R
Redhighway
Today, 2:50 PM
Comments (46)
Great note - I’m bullish on Intel going into 2024.
SMTMC profile picture
SMTMC
Today, 2:30 PM
Comments (235)
So I was drawn into this article by the statement “expecting an AI correction next year”. The general definition of correction is a decline of 10% or more. The one statement supporting this statement is “ as supply catches up with demand”. That leaves me a bit perplexed as stories abound about excess inventory in chips. No doubt chip and AI companies are expanding as fast as capex and acquisitions allow, but are you suggesting a glut that would cause a true correction? Please add some more substance to your comments.
Tonyboy69 profile picture
Tonyboy69
Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (10)
Appreciate the rundown - well put, as usual. 👏
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (781)
Agree. INTC ready to be THE fab , will pass TSMC in 5 years as INTC finishes all its new fabs + the kicker is growth in its own chip advancements. Send this to the Cramer that pumps AMD and negates INTC every chance he gets. Im still buying INTC...
Sustainable Development Holdings profile picture
Sustainable Development Holdings
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (3.52K)
Wow, what a stunningly misinformed take from @Tech Stock Pros

Just clueless. AMD is much more likely to triple (or more) the $2B figure for AI MI300 sales in 2024 than to only be at $2B.

And the latest Xeon processors are getting blown away by EPYC. EPYC is moving to majority market share at a lot of cloud customers.

Let alone how Zen 5 is likely to bring AMD to client superiority as well as increase their lead in datacenter.

"We also believe INTC has an advantage in its data center sales over AMD, as the latter's MI300 is the first time the company has made GPU chipsets and bound them in a single system."

What??? INTC has never had any meaningful DC GPU penetration at all. But AMD actually has, with a double digit market share at Azure prior to the ChatGPT release for example, and dozens of supercomputer installations using MI200/210/250/300.

"AMD does have orders for $2B at Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), but we're more cautious about the company being able to ship all orders and outpace its guidance."

Even the way @Tech Stock Pros phrases their sentences reveals how uninformed the content is. CEO Su indicates that AMD has over $2B in firm orders in hand, even before the product was launched. Those orders are with AMD (not TSM). The product is being made (in part) at TSM, but AMD is going to be paying TSM a lot less than they will receive from the end customers. Beyond that, every indication is that the $2B number is just the tip of the iceberg, and could easily be doubled in a month when Q4 earnings provides an opportunity to update the guide after the product has been available for more than a month.

Just a bizarrely misinformed take here.
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (3.6K)
@Sustainable Development Holdings Lots of big words for someone who has a strong sell on NVDA.

NVDA outperformed SPY 174% since you strongly recommended investors to SELL the stock. Ouch....

seekingalpha.com/...
s
stringtemple
Today, 2:30 PM
Comments (254)
@Tech Stock Pros but that doesn’t negate his point
k
kazarius
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (1)
@Sustainable Development Holdings SA also has a lot of faith in Intel’s fab. 5 geometries in 4 years is ridiculous. How many years was Intel stuck on 14nm and then on 10nm. There are major underlying issues as to why they were stuck for so long - hard to believe those are fixed.
Ojemine profile picture
Ojemine
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (272)
I'm glad I bought at the last low point.
I am confident that Intel will recover and help to satisfy the growing global hunger for chips.
Then perhaps the previous dividend will return.
W
Wadowedo
Today, 2:01 PM
Comments (379)
Physics and execution will determine the best product. Marketing doesn't. Should we invest in marketing or physics? Sometimes marketing wins for the stock price but not long term
rt94103 profile picture
rt94103
Today, 1:53 PM
Comments (6.63K)
Getting 🍿 for this.
