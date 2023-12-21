Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: A Classic Value Trap

Dec. 21, 2023 2:19 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T) StockTMUS, VZ5 Comments
Greathouse Research profile picture
Greathouse Research
1.45K Followers

Summary

  • I believe AT&T's consistently poor revenue growth and high capital investment requirements make it a value trap for long-term investors.
  • Stiff competition in the telecommunications industry limits AT&T's pricing power and hampers revenue growth.
  • AT&T's massive debt load and low returns on invested capital further contribute to its unfavorable investment outlook.

Downwards glowing red arrow on grey statistic grid background

Gearstd

Introduction

AT&T (NYSE:T)... It's one of the largest companies in the world, and it's one that many of us utilize on a daily basis. In fact, it used to be so important that up until a few years back, it was

This article was written by

Greathouse Research profile picture
Greathouse Research
1.45K Followers
Hi! My name is Allen, I'm an MBA graduate and an avid hobbyist investor. I started investing when I turned 18 and have been investing for over 10 years. One small idea, of turning $1000 in my checking account into something more spurred a decade of continuous learning and growth. I share my research here on seeking alpha free of charge as I dive into various companies, both small and large, and deep value and high growth. I consider myself a quality investor, looking to identify companies with endurable competitive advantages which I then dollar cost average into over time. Some of my favorite investors of all time include Warren Buffet, Chuck Akre, Terry Smith, Mark Leonard, and Chris Mayer. In my free time, you will likely find me playing sand volleyball, boating, or golfing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Greathouse Research profile picture
Greathouse Research
Article Update Today, 2:35 PM
Comments (2.82K)
If you enjoyed today's article, I hope you'll consider giving me a follow; I have many more articles planned for the year ahead. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas to all!
brocktune profile picture
brocktune
Today, 2:46 PM
Comments (985)
What are your thoughts on VZ?
R
Russ 62
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (30)
You were right it is not a great stock I own 12,500 shares I don’t even know what my dividends are haven’t added them up. It is one of many dividend stocks I own calling in a value trap you might as well go on to say every other company you spoke about is also a value trap. They are all stuck in the same category, however if you were looking for dividends, they are not going to go bankrupt or disappear before that happened. Someone would buy them. They are reliable source for dividend, investors, IVZ, and BCE, which is a Canadian phone company that pays 7.5 yield It serves it’s purpose. It has bought me quite a few piña coladas on the $11,000 a month I receive in dividends each and every month from all my value traps.
Steven Moreno profile picture
Steven Moreno
Today, 2:30 PM
Comments (729)
So AT&T should just file bankruptcy and start over?
Greathouse Research profile picture
Greathouse Research
Today, 2:34 PM
Comments (2.82K)
@Steven Moreno, My advice to management would be to pay down debt and then return as much capital to shareholders as possible. Cut costs, abandon growth initiatives, simply focus on the core product, and accept a slow decline. There is a natural business lifecycle; it's best to focus on returning capital rather than attempting an M&A facelift.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.