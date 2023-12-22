The Income Machine That Keeps Pumping Cash

rasslava/iStock via Getty Images

Ask any accomplished investor, and they will tell you that nothing comes close to cultivating multiple income streams. Passive income streams are often the building blocks for their success and the secret to preserving and nourishing their long-term wealth.

Passive income allows you to generate income without actively trading your time for money, providing financial freedom and the potential for exponential growth. Readers often ask me why someone who is young and actively earning on their job would focus on an income-oriented approach to investing. The answer lies in the compounding effect. If you continuously reinvest passive income (at least partially), you can create a compounding effect that accelerates wealth accumulation over time.

An income portfolio is akin to wine; it gets better with age, and it is terrific to get an early start. Billionaire Warren Buffett likens building wealth through compound interest to rolling a snowball down a hill.

I started building this little snowball at the top of a very long hill. And the trick to having a very long hill is either starting very young or living to be very old. – Warren Buffett.

I fondly refer to my portfolio as an 'income machine', because it produces predictable dividend income. This machine is built with big dividend payers from various sectors. The key to this machine's optimal performance lies in its well-oiled gears of diversification.

Let's discuss two diversified dividends to build your passive income machine.

Pick #1: RQI – Yield 8%

In 2022, as the Fed began its rate hike journey, publicly listed real estate investment trusts ("REITs") were net sellers of property, and private funds were net buyers. In 2023, we are seeing the opposite, and several large transactions have occurred in recent months, notably:

Realty Income (O) is acquiring Bellagio Casino for $950 million from the privately held BREIT

VICI Properties (VICI) is spending $1.3 billion to acquire the remaining 49.9% stake in MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay from BREIT

Prologis (PLD) is acquiring a $3.1 billion industrial portfolio from Blackstone

Public Storage (PSA) is acquiring Simply Self Storage from BREIT for $2.2 billion

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) acquiring the JW Marriott San Antonio Country Resort & Spa from BREIT for $800 million.

Listed REITs have been net buyers of private assets and are exhibiting strong liquidity positions to take advantage of temporary market mispricing. Since the Fed started raising rates, Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) exhibited a 30% price decline despite sound operating fundamentals among quality REITs.

Data by YCharts

Industry analyst Nareit reported Q4 2022 data that showed operational strength by equity REITs:

YoY FFO (Funds From Operations) is up over 10%.

NOI (Net Operating Income) is up 6.8%, and same-store NOI is up 6.5%, beating inflation as REITs always do.

Occupancy rates increased to 93.6%.

Balance sheets are on the stronger side, with an average leverage ratio of 34%

Predominantly fixed-rate debt with an average weighted term to maturity of about seven years, sufficient to ride out this rate cycle and refinance at attractive rates.

The weighted average cost of capital is now at 3.7%.

"So, on one hand, REITs are not immune to uptick in rates. But over that same period, the cost of capital started at 3.3% and ended at 3.7%. Meanwhile, you have the 10-year Treasury at 4.0%. It’s attractive debt and they are well positioned to handle what this rate cycle has to hand out." – Edward F. Pierzak, Nareit senior vice president of research.

REITs will be among the first beneficiaries as the Fed pivots and the monetary policy turns more dovish. In fact, with all the acquisitions happening in the REIT sector, we see more prominent players emerge stronger with better-diversified portfolios, solid FFO growth, and better-covered (and growing) dividends to shareholders.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) diversified across 186 REIT holdings, with ~50% of its portfolio composed of some of the most prominent and well-diversified public REITs globally. Source.

RQI Fact Sheet - Sept. 30

RQI makes monthly distributions of $0.08/share, an 8% annualized yield. The CEF’s regular distributions come from NII (Net Investment Income) and long-term capital gains, and RQI typically distributes any realized excess gains as special distributions to shareholders.

Author's Calculations

RQI trades at an 8% discount to NAV and operates with a 29% leverage. 81% of the leverage is at a fixed 1.8% interest rate for a weighted average term of 2.8 years. The weighted average cost of all financing is 2.6%, well below what an individual investor can achieve in current market conditions.

We see in RQI a well-managed fund with high-quality REIT holdings that are strongly positioned to see considerable valuation upside with a monetary policy shift. We will sit back and collect our large monthly distributions through the news cycle.

Pick #2: USA – Yield 9.8%

The investor community has two very prominent emotions that lead to poor long-term decision-making.

FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out): As investors, it is normal to seek exceptional success stories like Amazon (AMZN), but it is critical to understand that these are relatively rare compared to a multitude of less successful ventures. For every Amazon, there were a hundred WeWorks that looked equally promising and lucrative. The business world is challenging and complex, and several face irrecoverable setbacks and failures. And the amount of information you have access to about the company, as an average investor, is quite limited. Hence, it is prudent to diversify to protect ourselves from the unknown. The dilemma between investing for long-term growth and current income through dividends. After all, if quality companies are bought and held for decades, they could turn out to be multi-baggers. It is easier said than done, as there are several hurdles: Can you realistically buy and hold without selling anything through market gyrations?

If your holding doubles or triples in value and then crashes 50%, would you be emotionally sound to hold on to your investment?

What if your cash needs coincide with the market crash?

The prospects of running out of shares to sell to generate cash flow.

We have a CEF that suitably tackles both of these psychological effects, by paying us large current income while maintaining diversified exposure across mega-cap and growth-oriented firms. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) inserts itself in the middle of income and growth investing, making it suitable for a wide range of investment styles.

Aside from having the coolest ticker symbol, USA is diversified across 147 holdings, with the top 10 holdings being mega-cap firms with heavy influence on the modern corporate ecosystem. Financials, tech, and healthcare comprise 58% of the fund, closely resembling the composition of the S&P 500. Source.

all-starfunds

Although it does not track the index, USA performs comparably to the S&P 500. $10,000 invested in the USA and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) would have performed very comparably over the past decade (the below chart assumes 100% distribution reinvestment). Source.

Portfolio Visualizer

USA stands out in its current income strength. The CEF blows the index out of the water with income generated, which can be collected in cash and deployed as you see fit, when you see fit.

Portfolio Visualizer

The CEF maintains a unique, non-destructive distribution policy under which it will distribute 10% of its NAV (Net Asset Value) annually to shareholders (in quarterly installments). While this introduces variability into the shareholder distributions, it comes with a silver lining – the fund does not have to cannibalize itself to maintain an unsustainable dividend. Management has the flexibility to pursue bargain opportunities as they arise, instead of being forced to liquidate their holdings to pay those distributions. Also helping this approach is the fact that USA does not use leverage in its investment strategy.

For FY 2022, 55.2% of the distribution was long-term capital gains, 40.11% ROC (Return Of Capital), with 4.69% as qualified dividend income, making it very efficient from a taxation standpoint.

USA has five management teams, each with a unique approach to producing returns from the financial markets, and investors have access to this expertise at a very reasonable 0.68% management fee.

Liberty All Star Funds

USA currently trades at a 5% discount to NAV, making it attractive to lock in this +9% yielding machine. Why choose between income and growth when you can have both with USA?

Conclusion

Financial markets are always uncertain. It's not a new situation today. What changes is what the market participants are worried about. In the world of investing, where uncertainty is the norm, dividend stocks provide the beacon of stability through the reality of cold hard cash infusion.

Financial markets are always uncertain. It's not a new situation today. What changes is what the market participants are worried about. In the world of investing, where uncertainty is the norm, dividend stocks provide the beacon of stability through the reality of cold hard cash infusion.