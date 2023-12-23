Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MercadoLibre: More To Its Profitable Growth Premium Than You Might Think

Dec. 23, 2023 10:00 AM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Stock
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.14K Followers

Summary

  • Our initial $1.1K buy in point has proven to be excellent, with the MELI stock rallying immensely by over +45% since the dip after the previous article.
  • Its prospects remain bright over the next few years, thanks to its well-diversified vertically integrated offerings across online retail, logistics, fintech, and advertising.
  • MELI's management team continues to execute on growth opportunities, with the relaunched loyalty program already generating great results by FQ3'23.
  • The company recorded a healthier balance sheet, with sustained share repurchases triggering the stock's consistent rise in value.
  • We maintain our long-term conviction that MELI is a long-term winner, recommending investors buy at any dips, preferably at any upcoming pullback to $1.45K or lower.

Thumbs Up Hands Raised

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

We previously covered MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in September 2023, discussing its solid prospects over the next few years, thanks to its well-diversified vertically-integrated offerings across online retail, logistics, fintech, and advertising.

Combined with the management's efforts

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.14K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MELI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MELI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MELI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.