GDO: A Term Fund That Is A Play On Rates

Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund is a foreign bond fund that invests in mostly corporate bonds of investment grade quality.
  • The fund has a term structure and is set to self-liquidate on December 2, 2024.
  • The fund offers a robust yield of 9.78% and has strong credit quality, making it a good option for high-quality bond investments.
  • This is a great option to be able to "juice" your investment-grade corporate bond sleeve in your portfolio.
  • The discount is a given -4.8% over the next 11+ months. That itself is a decent return on a bond portfolio, especially when compared to the last 3 years.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

Western Asset Global Corp Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) is a foreign bond fund that invests in mostly corporate bonds of investment grade quality. The key thesis on the fund is that it fits our current investment strategy of higher-quality, longer-duration helping

This article was written by

Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
16.8K Followers

Alpha Gen Capital is a former financial advisor and his analysis is meant to provide a relatively safer income stream with CEFs and mutual funds. He has been writing about investing on Seeking Alpha for the past decade and he aims to help investors better understand how to properly construct a portfolio.

Alpha Gen Capital leads the investing group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, where along with his team of analysts, he focuses on closed-end funds and getting yield from bonds to complement dividend portfolios. The service is dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. Additionally, they provide 4 actively managed portfolios. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

j
jazznut
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (2.45K)
Bought GDO by mistake in 2020, as I didn't realize at the time that it was a term fund. My experience with term funds has never been good, and I plan on selling GDO before the termination date next Dec. Holding for now, as it has been trending up of late.
2whiteroses profile picture
2whiteroses
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (3.6K)
Taking the easy way out, I might as well ask rather than attempt to find: Do they spell out the current average maturity of their holdings or estimate portfolio's duration? Do you expect this fund to follow a normal path of slowly liquidating holdings and going to cash alts the closer they get to Dec '24?
c
comeinvestwithme
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (2.53K)
"I would say that Western and, specifically, GDO, has a very low chance of this happening and that the fund will likely term out next December." - Can you support your belief with evidence, or if not that, at least offer a rationale like past statistics of Western Asset CEFs? What makes you believe that the fund will actually terminate?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

