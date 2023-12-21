Orbon Alija

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) produces mainly high-quality metallurgical coal. After hitting an all-time high in 2023, global coal demand is projected to decline, according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) annual coal market report. The IEA has never forecasted a decline before. The divergence between the share prices of coal producers (at times projecting the imminent demise of the industry) has driven my interest in the industry over the past few years. The IEA projecting lesser demand isn't necessarily a problem for the industry, as declining demand is broadly expected.

Data by YCharts

I'm not sure if every management team believes it in their heart of hearts, but under market pressure, they've generally refrained from investing much in greenfields and did a great job generating cash, paying down debt, and buying back deeply undervalued shares. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has been an absolute star and is one of the poster children of what large buyback programs at low valuations can do. The company is not about to call it quits (as per the most recent earnings call):

We have returned more than $940 million to stockholders in the form of buyback since the program's inception in March of 2022, with roughly $560 million left on the newly extended $1.5 billion Board authorization. Following the most recently declared dividend payout, which will occur in December the dividend program will cease, and our capital return efforts will be fully focused on the repurchase program, continue to follow market conditions and cash flow levels.

The company has the cash to continue executing its capital return program with $296.1. Last quarter, when coal prices were comparable to this quarter (so far), cash provided by operating activities added up to $157.2 million.

Recently, coal prices have been quite strong. Recent years with high inflation have increased production costs, and with capital scarce across the industry, it still seems unlikely historical lows will be revisited.

metallurgical coal prices (Barchart.com)

AMR isn't really affected by the price surge, as it had most of its production committed for the quarter:

...Turning now to our committed position for the year, 88% of our metallurgical tonnage in our met segment is committed in price at the midpoint of guidance and an average price of $182.08. Another 12% of our 2023 Met tonnage is committed but not yet priced, meaning we are fully committed for the rest of the year at the midpoint of guidance...

The company has already pre-sold part of 2024 production:

In terms of our committed and price position for 2024 our metallurgical tonnage at the midpoint of guidance is 25% committed at an average price of $161.91 with another 49% committed and unpriced. The incidental thermal tonnage at the midpoint of guidance is already 98% committed at an average price of $76.85. The remaining 2% at the midpoint of incidental thermal guidance is uncommitted.

Because the market isn't pricing in that many years of continued production guidance anyway, every profitable quarter is another. The curve is in backwardation, which makes sense, given the surge. This still allows the company to sell more 2024 production at solid prices. The decline isn't that steep either, with May prices about 7% below the December futures.

Given current price dynamics of global steelmakers still being bullish (evidenced by the U.S. steel buyout), I expect analysts are more likely to adjust EPS guidance strongly upwards for the next year. Perhaps to $50-$60 per share. The market assigns P/E's of around 7x to the industry. The multiples assigned to this industry seem very negative to me. However, if I accept it, then the stock should trade for around $350. Perhaps coal prices outperform, but this isn't result in a near-term re-rate because the market will be pricing in declining earnings further out (as it is now).

My inclination is that the entire industry is still somewhat undervalued because of the discrepancy between realized demand and demand the world would like to see. This is keeping coal producers from overinvesting in supply, which tends to be a problem in commodities. For the shares to be a bargain right here, you need to subscribe to a similar, longer-term thesis.

However, in the options chain, there is some opportunity even without that longer-term thesis. Implied volatility is relatively high. It is at 52.10%, and that's only a smidge above-realized volatility over the past 20 days. For the year, the options traded 67% of the time at a lower implied volatility. It is interesting to sell the January 2024 $310 option and buy the January $260 option. This position leads to a maximum loss of $4305 and a maximum profit of $695.

options payoff profile (optioncharts.io)

The options markets imply a probability of 76.13% that the share price will expire above the break-even point at $303.05 and 71.81% that it will expire above $310 (for max profits).

The end-of-year holidays, little earnings news, and the company's buyback program all help to make it more likely the share price will expire above $310. I don't love an outright long position here, but I do think this could work to express a bullish view. Keep in mind that the maximum loss is much higher than the maximum win, and these types of trades have to work out often to lead to overall profitable results.