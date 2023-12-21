Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Well Positioned For Good Start To 2024

Summary

  • Despite declining global coal demand, Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is thriving due to its strong financial position and strategic approach to the industry.
  • The company has been aggressively buying back its own shares, returning over $940 million to shareholders in the past year.
  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a robust cash flow position, with $296.1 million in cash on hand.
  • The company has locked in most of its 2023 coal production at favorable prices, and has already pre-sold part of its 2024 production.
  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.'s strong fundamentals, high implied volatility, upcoming holidays, and its massive buyback program set up an interesting opportunity.
Coal mineral exploitation

Orbon Alija

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) produces mainly high-quality metallurgical coal. After hitting an all-time high in 2023, global coal demand is projected to decline, according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) annual coal market report

