Alphabet Vs Microsoft: The Battle Of The AI Titans

Summary

  • On a sector level, technology has shown positive momentum, while the information technology services industry specifically has had a more modest performance.
  • Alphabet is the leader in online search and digital advertising, while Microsoft dominates the productivity software market and owns 22% of the worldwide cloud infrastructure market.
  • ChatGPT and AI peers face challenges; Microsoft's investment boosts ChatGPT hype, while Alphabet's Gemini competes with OpenAI, signaling a new era in innovation.
  • This article concentrates on long-term investment prospects through comprehensive fundamental analysis, presenting two valuation models designed to accommodate various potential scenarios.
  • While investments in AI can potentially return significant profits to investors, it comes down to how capable the companies are of capturing the potential in the long term while mitigating the considerable risks involved.

This article was written by

Independent trader, investment writer & financial analyst, with two decades of experience in the capital markets. Master's Degree in Management specialized in Finance, Strategy, and Marketing. It’s all about managing the risk: Being wrong is unavoidable, staying wrong is a choice. While I enjoy giving my opinion on long-term investment opportunities, my focus is oriented toward momentum and mid-term position trading, as I leverage my proficiency in fundamental analysis and combine selected quantitative metrics and theories in technical analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All of my articles are a matter of opinion and must be treated as such. All opinions and estimates reflect my best judgment on selected aspects of a potential investment in securities of the mentioned company or underlying, as of the date of publication. Any opinions or estimates are subject to change without notice, and I am under no circumstance obliged to update or correct any information presented in my analyses. I am not acting in an investment adviser capacity, and this article is not financial advice. This article contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. I invite every investor to do their research and due diligence before making an independent investment decision based on their particular investment objectives, financial situation, and risk tolerance. I take no responsibility for your investment decisions but wish you great success.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

m
motto5448
Today, 4:32 PM
Comments (2.27K)
MSFT has all the cards from an engineering standpoint.
Shamanski profile picture
Shamanski
Today, 4:02 PM
Comments (4.93K)
AI is the new Tom Brady
N
NextGenInvest
Today, 4:20 PM
Comments (1.31K)
@Shamanski Is AI going to leave the Patriots in a shambles also? :)
s
saddazi
Today, 3:54 PM
Comments (50)
Great analysis. I own both GOOG and MSFT. I just added to MSFT after the selloff yesterday. Being a technologist, I favor MSFT. Any opinion regarding GOOG vs GOOGL? I switched from GOOGL to GOOG last month because GOOG has a better chart pattern (I wonder why?)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

