Introduction

My readers know I love collecting dividends, especially from stocks that are considered boring. There are several businesses that are considered monotonous: Car washes, parking lots, etc. But those are often the ones who have the most stable giving you a predictable stream of income for the long-term. The same thing can be said about companies like Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). I mean what's so exciting about collecting trash? We often see trash trucks in our neighborhoods but how many people often understand how stable & lucrative of a business it is to collect trash?

I gravitate towards these types of stocks/businesses. One reason is people may consider me to be a boring person. And I can agree. I've been doing the same routine for several years. Wake up at 3:30 A.M., go to the gym, eat, go to work, repeat. A monotonous schedule. That word usually has a negative connotation, but it can also be positive. Being monotonous allows for creativity. With stocks, I consider it to be a positive as well, especially when they pay me dividends. Let's get into why Waste Management is a dividend stock you should consider owning.

Why Waste Management?

WM is North America's leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services. They partner with customers to serve communities to manage and reduce waste by collecting and disposing of it at transfer stations, material recovery facilities, or landfills. Additionally, 70% of the waste they collect is disposed of at their own landfills, which allows them to realize higher consolidated margins and stronger operating cash flows. And as a dividend investor, I look to utilize this strategy as higher cash flows mean more money for dividends. Furthermore, 40% of their collection contracts are based on pricing that fluctuates with an index while the remaining 60% periodically increases with market prices.

The company provides services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers. You've probably seen their trucks in your neighborhoods, or their bins located throughout various sites. So yes, while collecting and delivering trash doesn't sound all that exciting, it is a predictable and lucrative business that is expected to continue growing. In the chart below is a look at the projected growth of the waste management business through 2030. The market is expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to nearly 2 billion in the next seven years.

A key driver for this growth is a rise in the World's population and an increase in waste generation. In 2016 waste generation was estimated at 2.02 billion metric tons, and this is expected to grow to more than 3 billion in the next 26 years. So, I think it's safe to say the company will be around for a very long time.

Rewarding Shareholders With Buybacks

Over the years Waste Management has been rewarding its shareholders by repurchasing a substantial amount of its shares. This helps the company grow earnings per share over time which they have been doing nicely over the same period. And earlier this month the company announced an additional program for 2024 for $1.5 billion. This year the company has already repurchased a total of nearly $1 billion worth of stock. This not only shows their commitment to shareholders, but it lets investors know of the strong and consistent cash flows that the business continues to generate. Who knew collecting trash could produce this kind of cash flow!

In the chart above you can see WM's share count declined by roughly 3% from Q1 of 2022, and roughly 1% from the first quarter. With the new program in place for 2024, I expect the share count to decrease to around 390 million shares outstanding by Q1 '25. Of course, there are several factors that could affect this like valuation, financial stability, and the macro environment.

Strong 2023

Waste Management has had a strong year in 2023 and 2024 is shaping up to be another strong year for the company. Although we have 12 days until the new year, WM is already looking ahead. In addition to the buyback program, management also increased the dividend for next year, payable in March. This was an increase of 7.1%, raising the dividend from $0.70 to $0.75. Coupled with this, WM managed to grow their earnings and revenue over the first 3 quarters by 24.42% and 6.339% respectively. This was also up year-over-year by more than 25% for earnings and 6.1% for revenue.

In Q3 management stated strategic investments in sustainable growth remained strong. Seven of their renewable natural gas plants and 3 of 20 facilities are expected to be in service next month, January. Additionally, four facilities are on track to be completed by the end of 2024. They also had upgrades going on at another four facilities slated to start soon.

Operating expenses also improved in the quarter by 90 basis points to 61.3%. They also expect to deliver $4.5 billion in operating cash flows and $2.575 billion to $2.675 billion in free cash flow. With roughly $1.12 billion expected to be paid for the year in dividends, this gives them a very comfortable payout ratio.

Strong Business Warrants A Premium

Because of the strong year the company has had, the stock is up double-digits and currently trades near their 52-week high of $179.50, indicating it's overvalued. The stock saw its price dip during the correction in September & October but has since bounced back roughly 17%. Quality usually comes at a price and companies like this don't stay down too long. I do agree the valuation is rich at the current price of $176, but as a dividend investor I typically dollar-cost average into all my holdings.

So, companies like Waste Management are good for DCA'ing into because they usually trade at a premium. I think the minor correction a few months ago created a great entry point, but there's no point in pondering the past. Using the Dividend Discount Model, I have a price target of $200. If you're looking for a greater margin of safety, investors may consider waiting for a price drop. But for those with a buy-and-hold forever mentality like me, now may be a good time to enter.

Risks

A risk the company faces is rising labor expenses. But management has been focusing on this year and going forward. Collecting and delivering trash typically requires a lot of workers which increases expenses for the business. This year alone Waste Management automated 141 residential routes and plans to target 400 more in 2024. This shift saw a 14% decrease in helpers needed in the residential business. Maintenance and repair expenses also are a risk for the company as they typically spend on third-party technicians, but management has stated this continues to improve, and they appear optimistic going into the new year.

Bottom Line

Waste Management is a steady eddy type of business that is great for long-term dividend investors. Their business model is expected to grow at a sustainable rate of 5.4% over the next seven years. And I expect WM to continue to capture this growth going forward. Boring businesses are some of the best to invest your money in when looking for a steady stream of income to help you sleep well at night. The company has also been around for some time and has steady cash flows to support their growing dividend for the foreseeable future. Additionally, they continue to reward shareholders by returning cash to them with repurchases and dividends. Because of their solid and predictable business, as well as projected growth over the next several years, I rate the stock a buy.