DraftKings: 2024 Could See A Transaction As Positive EBITDA Gets Closer

Howard Jay Klein
Summary

  • DKNG expects to turn profitable in 2024 with double-digit sales growth and reduced promotional spend, unless new competitors disrupt the sector with free bet promotions.
  • Fan Duel parent company Flutter Entertainment will begin trading on the NYSE in late January, allowing for a direct comparison with DKNG.
  • The entry of new competitors ESPNBet and Fanatics may pose a challenge to DKNG's market dominance, but their long-term retention prospects remain uncertain.

  • DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has bullish prospects for 2024, but investors need to consider entry of two deep-pocketed new competitors: ESPNBet and Fanatics.
  • DKNG will turn profitable next year propelled by double-digit sales growth and continued narrowing

The House Edge is widely recognized as the only marketplace service on the casino/gaming/online sports betting sectors, researched, written and available to SA readers by Howard Jay Klein, a 30 year c-suite veteran of the gaming industry. His inside out information and on the ground know how benefits from this unique perspective and his network of friends, former associates and colleagues in the industry contribute to a viewpoint has consistently produced superior returns. The House Edge consistently outperforms many standard analyst guidance with top returns.

According to TipRanks, Klein rates among the top 100 gaming analysts out of a global total of 10,000.

Howard Jay Klein
Howard Jay Klein has 30 years of experience as an executive and consultant in major casino operations. His background includes: Ballys, Trump Taj Mahal, Mohegan Sun, and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He is a value investor first, using management quality to inform his investment ideas. Howard is the leader of the investing group The House Edge where he shares actionable research for investing in the casino and entertainment industries.

Features of include: actionable analysis on gaming companies, news and interpretation for the latest trends in gaming, a regular newsletter, buy-sell-hold or accumulate recommendations, chat. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

ATinvestor
Today, 4:30 PM
Comments (403)
What a surprise! Howard trashes DraftKings again.

He must think we forgot about him trashing it when it was at much lower prices.

I think DraftKings is easy money at this price.
