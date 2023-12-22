Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 'Dividend Divas' To Help You Sleep Well At Night

Dec. 22, 2023 7:00 AM ETADP, KO, NEE, RSP
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend stocks have been punished in 2023, underperforming growth stocks and facing competition from high-yield savings accounts.
  • The Equal Weight S&P 500 has seen a recent broadening of the rally, creating potential opportunities for beaten-down dividend stocks.
  • Just before publishing this article, I decided to buy all three of these dividend divas.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Newborn Baby Girl Wearing a Bikini and Sunglasses

katrinaelena/iStock via Getty Images

If we could say there was one type of stock that was punished in 2023, it would be dividend stocks.

Not all, but overall, the value play was not a successful one for many investors, as growth, particularly mega cap

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT® on Alpha today... for more in-depth research on REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. You'll get more articles throughout the week, and access to our Ratings Tracker with buy/sell recommendations on all the stocks we cover. Plus unlimited access to our multi-year Archive of articles. 

Here are more of the features available to you. And there's nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial. Just click this link.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a FREE copy of my new book, REITs for Dummies!

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
114.45K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADP, KO, NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADP--
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
KO--
The Coca-Cola Company
NEE--
NextEra Energy, Inc.
RSP--
Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.